By Karim Bettache

How has the mere fact of possessing lesser concentrations of melanin, a natural human variation as superficial as eye color, become so pivotal to one's identity that it eviscerates our shared humanity? How has this erosion of empathy spread like a contagion through European culture, dulling compassion for those richer in the very same pigment? The immense power of beliefs tethered to phenotypes shows how cultures built upon hierarchies dependent on complexion destroy our ability to see each other as equally human.

When a society embraces the specious notion that one's worth and place are determined foremost by the absence of pigment in one's skin, it engenders a form of societal blindness. This affliction severs the bonds of mutual understanding between groups and places warped notions of racial identity above our common humanity. In a climate where worth is measured in gradations of fairness, rather than character or deed, it becomes acceptable for those granted statu…