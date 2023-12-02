We cast our gaze to Europe, a landscape once (falsely) known for its (self-proclaimed) enlightenment and progressive values (‘for whites only’), is now teetering on the precipice of an alarming (re-)transformation. Geert Wilders, the Netherlands' newly elected leader, embodies this shift. His recent brazen attacks on Turkey and Islam are not merely personal rhetoric; they are the statements of an incoming prime minister, making them emblematic of a wider, more sinister trend.

The rise of Wilders and his ilk is not an isolated incident. It represents a chilling future forecast for all of Europe. The echoes of their rhetoric reverberate in the halls of power, resonating with those who long for a return to the 'good old days'—a time when Western nations, unfettered by the constraints of morality and international law, colonized peoples at will to maintain their supremacy.