In recent months, there have been many instances where Muslims in Europe and other parts of the West have faced accusations of being antisemitic. The West's feigned outrage over antisemitism and racism, during its active support for an ongoing genocide, is becoming an unbelievably cruel joke. Western cultures are founded on the bedrock of hatred, genocide and racist ideology. To accuse Muslims or any other group of adopting these highly specifically Western prejudices is to simply acknowledge that they have become consummate students of the West's morally bankrupt value system.

Antisemitism was birthed and codified in the West. The Third Reich's vitriol towards Jews did not arise in a vacuum, but built on centuries of vile Christian anti-Jewish propaganda and persecution. The Nazis simply weaponized what the West had ingrained - the myth of Jewish global control, the blasphemous depiction of Jews as culprits for the crucifixion, Judeophobic indoctrination that cemented Jews as a revile…