The World SCREWED the Palestinians…Yet No One Talks About it

The conversation delves into the recent UN vote regarding Palestine, the implications of Russia and China’s abstention, and the role of the Palestinian Authority in the ongoing conflict. We critique the UN resolution and discuss the broader context of imperialism, the need for class solidarity, and the impact of social media on activism. We emphasize the importance of supporting resistance movements and the necessity of re-educating leftist perspectives in the West.

