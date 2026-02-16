The release of the Department of Justice files on Jeffrey Epstein has confirmed what the victims always said — that a network of extraordinarily wealthy and powerful men raped children with impunity for many decades, shielded by prosecutors, intelligence agencies, and the velvet machinery of class. The files have given us names, dates, flight logs, and email exchanges so depraved they read like evidence from a civilization in terminal moral collapse. And yet, in the great churning of American media, one dimension of this case remains almost perfectly untouched: race.

This silence is itself a confession.

We know what happens when predators are brown — or rather, when predators are perceived to be brown. When grooming gangs in Rotherham and Rochdale were exposed in Britain, the discourse was immediate, racialized, and totalizing. The crimes were not treated as the acts of individual men. They became proof of a civilizational pathology — Islam itself was put on trial. Commentators who had never read a word of the Quran suddenly became authorities on the Prophet’s marriage to Aisha. The ethnicity of the perpetrators was not incidental; it was presented as explanatory. Their culture produced them. Their religion demanded it. An entire people was made to answer for the crimes of specific men.

There was only one problem with this narrative: it was built on a lie.

90% Were White

The Home Office’s own 2020 research review found that group-based child sexual exploitation offenders are “most commonly White.” A 2024 report by the Centre of Expertise on Child Sexual Abuse found that where ethnic background was recorded, ninety percent of offenders were white, five percent were Asian, and two percent were Black. The Ministry of Justice’s own prosecution data shows that eighty-eight percent of defendants prosecuted for child sexual abuse offenses in England and Wales were white — a figure that slightly exceeds white representation in the general population. UCL researchers, reviewing the Home Office data, declared that “a powerful modern racial myth has been exploded. What started as a far-right trope had migrated into the mainstream.” The same report admitted that “grooming gangs are not a ‘Muslim problem.’”

The machinery of racialization did not merely distort the story. It inverted it. A phenomenon that was overwhelmingly white was rebranded as a Muslim problem, and an entire community was indicted on fabricated demographic grounds. The few who dared say otherwise were silenced. In September 2025, at a far-right rally in Hull, a survivor of child sexual exploitation took the stage to tell the crowd that the men who had groomed and raped her were not Pakistani immigrants but white Englishmen. She was booed. She was physically pulled from the stage. “I am disgusted with all of you,” she told them. The crowd did not want her truth. It wanted its myth.

A survivor of child sexual exploitation took the stage at a far-right rally in Hull to tell the crowd her abusers were not Pakistani men but white Englishmen. She was booed and physically pulled from the stage.

“Now imagine a Muslim sex trafficker who had written emails sorting humanity into believers and infidels, boasting of Arab genetic superiority, and running a breeding program on a private compound where he sexually abused inferior ‘white girls’”

When the perpetrators are wealthy, white, and Western, the interpretive framework transforms completely. Suddenly we are in the realm of abstraction. The conversation becomes about “power,” about “masculinity,” about “capitalism,” about “systems.” All valid categories of analysis — but deployed here with a conspicuous selectivity that should trouble anyone paying attention. The racial identity of the men in Epstein’s orbit does not appear in the analysis. It does not hang over the story the way “Muslim” or “Pakistani” hung over Rotherham. The perpetrators are granted what minorities in the dock are never granted: the luxury of individuality, the presumption that their crimes belong only to them.

Sexually Assaulting the Goyim

The Epstein files make this evasion harder to sustain. The documents released by the DOJ reveal not merely a sex trafficking operation but a window into the ideology of the man at its center. Epstein, in his own correspondence, was not shy about articulating a racial worldview. He wrote to the cognitive psychologist Roger Schank about how “the jew make money” while letting “the goyim deal in the real world.” In emails to the publicist Peggy Siegal, arranging guest lists for parties that doubled as procurement operations, he described attendees as “goyim in abundance — jpmorgan execs brilliant wasps” — a taxonomy that sorted human beings by ethnicity as casually as a sommelier sorts wine by region.

He distributed DNA kits, fixated on haplogroups, and spoke to the survivor Maria Farmer about his Ashkenazi genetic lineage in terms of superiority and evolutionary fitness. Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly reinforced this framework, mocking Farmer’s “white girl’s” heritage. The New York Times documented Epstein’s plan to impregnate as many as twenty women children at his New Mexico ranch — a eugenics project dressed in the language of philanthropy.

These are not peripheral details. They are the documented ideology of the principal predator.

Now imagine a Muslim sex trafficker who had written emails sorting humanity into believers and infidels, boasting of Arab genetic superiority, and running a breeding program on a private compound where he sexually abuses inferior “white girls”, there is not a newspaper in the Western world that would fail to put his ideology at the center of the story. It would be the story. Cable news would convene panels on Islamic supremacism. Think tanks would publish reports. Legislatures would hold hearings. The entire apparatus of the War on Terror would re-activate with renewed moral certainty.

But Epstein was not a Muslim. He was a white Ashkenazi Jewish man of extraordinary wealth moving through the most elite corridors of American and European power — a man who, in his own emails, distinguished himself from the 'goyim' and mocked the non-Jewish heritage of his victims. And so the racial framework evaporates. His ideology becomes a quirk, a footnote, an embarrassment to be managed rather than a data point to be examined.

This is not a call to indict a people for the crimes of individuals. That logic is precisely what was wrong when it was applied to Muslims in Rotherham, and it would be equally wrong applied to anyone else. The point is the opposite: the framework should be consistent. If we are to discuss the racial and cultural dimensions of crime — and serious people disagree about whether we should — then the discussion cannot apply exclusively to the powerless.

If the ethnic identity of Pakistani grooming gangs is relevant, then the ethnic identity of the men in Epstein’s circle is relevant. If it is not relevant for Epstein, then it was never relevant for Rotherham. You cannot have it both ways, and the fact that mainstream discourse does have it both ways reveals that the function of racialization was never explanatory. It was disciplinary. It was a weapon aimed downward — Indeed, the exact reason why racism was invented in the first place.

“There is always a faction eager to make it about ‘the Jews.’ To reduce elite predation to a Jewish problem is to grant white power the most extraordinary amnesty in history”

The Structural Racism of Sexual Abuse

There is a deeper structure here that demands examination. The concentration of extreme wealth in the West is not racially neutral. The men who sat at Epstein’s table, who flew on his planes, who visited his island — they were not a random cross-section of humanity. They were drawn from the upper echelons of a global financial system whose commanding heights remain overwhelmingly occupied by two overlapping demographics: white men of mostly Christian heritage and white Ashkenazi Jewish men. This is not conspiracy. It is demography.

The racial composition of extreme wealth is itself a product of history — of empire, of colonialism, of slavery, of exclusion. And when that wealth provides the infrastructure for predation — the private islands, the shell companies, the armies of lawyers, the compliant prosecutors — then the relationship between race, wealth, and impunity becomes a legitimate subject of inquiry. To refuse to discuss it is not neutrality. It is protection.

And here, two off-ramps present themselves — both well-worn, both convenient, both dishonest.

“It’s the Jews!”

The first belongs to the white establishment. When the evidence points toward elite networks of abuse, there is always a faction eager to make it about “the Jews” — to treat Epstein’s Jewish identity as the explanation rather than a feature of a much larger architecture of power. This deflection has a long and ugly pedigree. It allows white Christian America and white Christian Europe to launder centuries of colonial predation, slavery, and systemic abuse behind the convenient figure of the Jewish scapegoat.

The British Empire did not need a single Jewish conspirator to build its machinery of global exploitation. The Catholic Church did not need one to shield generations of predators in its ranks. The plantation class did not need one to rape enslaved children with legal impunity for hundreds of years. To reduce elite predation to a Jewish problem is to grant white power the most extraordinary amnesty in history.

“It’s an Anti-Semitic Conspiracy”!

The second off-ramp belongs to the Zionist establishment. When Epstein’s own emails surface — “how the Jew make money,” “let the goyim deal in the real world,” the mockery of Maria Farmer’s European heritage — the reflexive response is to label any discussion antisemitic conspiracy. This is equally dishonest. It weaponizes the very real history of anti-Jewish persecution to shield a very specific class of wealthy, powerful men from scrutiny they have earned through their own documented words and actions. It asks us to believe that quoting a man’s own emails back to him is bigotry. It conflates the protection of an ethnic community with the protection of an economic elite — and in doing so, it endangers ordinary Jewish people by making them unwilling human shields for billionaires.

Both off-ramps lead to the same destination: silence about the actual structure of power. The uncomfortable truth that neither side wishes to confront is that white WASP men and white Ashkenazi men sit together at the same tables, fly on the same planes, fund the same politicians, and benefit from the same architecture of impunity — and that both have developed exquisitely refined mechanisms for ensuring that this shared dominance is never named as such. One side says “it’s the Jews.” The other says “that’s antisemitism.” And while they perform this rehearsed opposition, the structure remains untouched, the victims remain unheard, and the question of how concentrated white wealth — in all its ethnic configurations — produces and protects predation is, once again, left unasked.

Whiteness as the Unmarked Category

The media’s inability to discuss this contradiction exposes the deepest function of whiteness in public discourse: it is the unmarked category, the default setting, the identity that is never required to answer for itself. When the powerful prey upon the weak, and the powerful happen to be white, the story becomes about anything and everything except the one thing it would inevitably be about if the skin color were different.

And when, at last, a handful of non-white names surface — a Saudi prince, a Gulf financier — the media alights on them with a relief that is almost palpable. Finally, familiar territory. Finally, faces that fit the story we know how to tell. It is the same mechanism that governs the language of terrorism. When a Muslim man detonates a bomb, an entire civilization is called to account. He is deemed a terrorist committing a terrorist attack. When a white man walks into a school, a church, a supermarket, he is a lone wolf, a troubled individual, a mental health statistic— a shooter committing a shooting. This is not a perception gap — it is a function. The FBI's own data consistently identifies white supremacist violence as the leading domestic terrorism threat in the United States. Yet the word 'terrorist' still conjures a brown face in the world’s imagination. The infrastructure of racial narrative does not describe reality. It protects a specific version of it.

The tiny minority of men of color in Epstein's orbit receive the scrutiny that the overwhelming white majority never will — not because they are more guilty, but because their skin makes the crime legible again. It is the final off-ramp. And it is perhaps the most revealing one of all.

Western Capitalism: the Utopia for Predators, a Dystopia for the Rest of Us

The children who were raped on Jeffrey Epstein’s island were not failed by a religion or an ethnicity. They were failed by a system of wealth and power so concentrated, so protected, and so indifferent to human suffering that it operated in plain sight for decades. The question is not why this system produces predators. Every concentration of unaccountable power does. The question is why, when those predators are white and wealthy, we suddenly lose the ability to say so.

The silence is not an oversight. It is the sound of power protecting itself.

And it is the reason why not a single one of them sits in jail.

- Karim

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this article would be greatly appreciated.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Buy me a Coffee