Laughter from the Merchant of Death who lives large: While millions of Arabs lie in graves he helped dig, Tony Blair strolls between mansions and luxury speaking gigs, his hands dripping with blood money.

They told us to protest peacefully. So we did.

Millions peacefully flooded the streets screaming "NO!" to the Iraq War. Our reward? More bombs. More blood. Iraq, Syria, Libya - all reduced to rubble. Millions slaughtered while war criminals walked free, their accounts swelling with blood money.

We occupied Wall Street with peaceful sit-ins and nonviolent resistance, demanding justice through civil disobedience. Their response? The rich got richer, brazenly stealing more wealth, smirking their way toward trillion-dollar fortunes while workers choose between food and medicine.

Black Lives Matter brought some of the largest protests in human history. Peaceful. Determined. Relentless. The system's answer? More police funding, cop cities, and more Black bodies in the streets. Obama and Trump…