They Laugh at Your Peaceful Protests
The system does not fear your peaceful protests - it fears your awakening to the fact that these protests are ritual acts of futility.
They told us to protest peacefully. So we did.
Millions peacefully flooded the streets screaming "NO!" to the Iraq War. Our reward? More bombs. More blood. Iraq, Syria, Libya - all reduced to rubble. Millions slaughtered while war criminals walked free, their accounts swelling with blood money.
We occupied Wall Street with peaceful sit-ins and nonviolent resistance, demanding justice through civil disobedience. Their response? The rich got richer, brazenly stealing more wealth, smirking their way toward trillion-dollar fortunes while workers choose between food and medicine.
Black Lives Matter brought some of the largest protests in human history. Peaceful. Determined. Relentless. The system's answer? More police funding, cop cities, and more Black bodies in the streets. Obama and Trump…