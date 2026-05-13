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Lauren Seikaly's avatar
Lauren Seikaly
9hEdited

It’s safe to say at this point, although it goes against everything we want to believe, that the people who run the world at the moment are Sadists. They DELIGHT in all that they have done, all that you’ve described above. They DELIGHT in the suffering of others. I’m not a religious person. I don’t believe in god. But I’m starting to believe in the Devil and I believe his disciples are in charge of everything at the moment.

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Deb Hawthorn's avatar
Deb Hawthorn
7hEdited

Oh Karim, this is beyond heartbreaking and beyond eloquently stated at the same time. While I concur with everything you've said, I've never been able to put it into words. You've now accomplished that here, and I'm profoundly grateful. I'm sure you speak for many of us.

Ezzideen Shehab is a young doctor in Gaza whom I follow on X (https://x.com/ezzingaza). He's similarly gifted at bringing pure poetry to unfathomable suffering. Please check out his channel when you have time. If only through the ethers, our attention can offer him support.

Blessings to you.

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