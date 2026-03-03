There is a comforting illusion making the rounds in geopolitical commentary — that the Gulf monarchies are “rethinking” their alliance with the United States and Israel. That the arrests of alleged Mossad agents in Saudi Arabia and Qatar, the accusations of Israeli false flag attacks on Saudi Aramco facilities, and the seismic shift in threat perception after Israel’s 2025 airstrike on Doha have awakened the Gulf kingdoms to the predatory nature of their so-called partners. That the royal families of the Arabian Peninsula are about to pivot — to Iran, to China, to some new multipolar order in which they will stand as sovereign actors rather than gilded vassals.

Do not believe it. Not a word of it.

What is unfolding is not an awakening. It is theater — the theater of indignation performed by regimes that know, at every level of their being, that they cannot survive outside the architecture of American and Israeli power. Not because they lack the military or economic resources to chart an independent course. But because the very nature of these regimes — their internal structure, their moral constitution, their relationship with their own populations — makes independence suicidal. The Gulf monarchies are not allies of Washington and Tel Aviv by choice. They are allies by existential necessity. And the reason for that necessity is one that no analyst on cable news will ever say aloud.

The Mask Slips — Then Gets Put Back On

Tucker Carlson recently claimed that Saudi Arabia and Qatar caught and “arrested Israeli Mossad agents planning bombings in those countries.” Carlson suggested these actions were intended to sow chaos and disorder, potentially blaming Iran to draw the Gulf states deeper into the ongoing regional war. Meanwhile, Iran’s Tasnim news agency, citing a military source, reported that Israel attacked the refinery of Saudi Aramco in Ras Tanura in a false flag operation, with the same source alleging that the port of Fujairah in the UAE is among the next targets of an Israeli false flag campaign.

However, no official confirmations have come from Qatari or Saudi authorities, and major international news outlets such as Reuters, BBC, and Al Jazeera have not corroborated the story. Middle East Eye explicitly labeled Carlson’s references as unconfirmed.

Even so, the pattern is undeniable. The Israeli airstrike on Doha, Qatar, in September 2025 marked a watershed moment, profoundly reshaping the threat perception for the GCC states. Seven military campaigns — spanning Gaza, Lebanon, Syria, Yemen, and culminating in Israel’s historic direct strike on Iran — have led many Gulf officials to conclude that Israel no longer seeks mere deterrence, but rather dominance. Oman’s Foreign Minister described Israel as the “primary source of insecurity in the region through its aggressive actions and escalatory policies.” Egypt’s President Sisi, at an emergency summit in Doha, appeared to describe Israel as an “enemy” — the first time he has used such language since taking office in 2014.

And yet… Yet the Gulf monarchies will absorb the humiliation. They will issue their communiqués, recall an ambassador or two, and quietly return to the fold. They always do. Because the alternative is not a different alliance. The alternative is the end of their world.

“The United States and its allies do not merely provide military protection against external threats. They provide something far more essential: moral cover for depravity”

Built on Bondage

To understand why the Gulf kingdoms can never truly rebel, one must understand what they are — not the gleaming skylines, not the sovereign wealth funds, not the Vision 2030 brochures — but the social contract, if it can be called that, upon which these states are built.

Exploitation of migrant workers in the Gulf, ranging from non-payment of wages to physical abuse, is not simply commonplace or widespread; it is a systematic process. In 2014, the International Trade Union Confederation estimated that there were 2.4 million enslaved domestic workers in the Arab Gulf countries and the Levant. Not exploited. Not underpaid. Enslaved. On any given day in 2021, there were 132,000 individuals living in modern slavery in the UAE alone.

This is not an aberration. This is the foundation. The kafala system — the legal framework that has for decades defined the relationship between migrant workers and their employers in all Arab Gulf states — was created to supply cheap, plentiful labor in an era of booming economic growth. But the system has become increasingly controversial, with growing recognition that it is rife with exploitation. The lack of regulations and protections often results in low wages, poor working conditions, and employee abuse. Racial discrimination and gender-based violence are endemic.

Under this system, a worker’s immigration status is tied to their employer, giving employers excessive control over mobility, wages, working conditions, and legal recourse. Domestic workers are often subjected to overwork, unpaid wages, confiscation of passports, verbal abuse, and physical violence — conditions that amount to forced labor in many cases. Because most of these workers live in their employers’ homes, they remain invisible to legal oversight.

In the West Asia, some of the most prevalent forms of human trafficking are forced labor of migrant workers, sexual enslavement and forced prostitution. Slavery typically involves women and children being sold into involuntary servitude by the means of violence and deprivation. There have been reports of children trafficked into Gulf countries for domestic service and sexual exploitation. Sexual exploitation overlaps with other forms of trafficking. A woman might travel to the UAE as a housekeeper under the kafala sponsorship system — and when she arrives, the family that sponsored her confiscates her documentation, forces her to work fourteen hours every day, withholds her paycheck for months, and ultimately forces her to sexually service clients.

There is hard evidence, based on first-hand reports, that the government becomes an active participant in the human trafficking schemes because they profit from it — a system that keeps millions of migrant workers in perpetual bondage.

This is what the golden palaces are built on. Not oil alone — but the bodies of millions of workers from South Asia, Southeast Asia, and East Africa, stripped of their passports, trapped in debt bondage, sexually exploited, and denied recourse under legal systems designed to protect their captors. This is the social order that the House of Saud, the Al Nahyan, the Al Thani, and the Al Khalifa have constructed and maintained for decades. An order in which a tiny royal elite lives in unimaginable opulence while a vast underclass exists in conditions that the United Nations, the International Labour Organization, and every serious human rights body on earth has described as modern slavery.

The Alliance of Depravity: Gulf Kingdoms as the Western Bastardization of Arabism

And here we arrive at the truth that no geopolitical analyst will speak plainly: these regimes cannot realign with forces like Iran, China, or a genuinely multipolar order because such an alignment would destroy them from within.

The Gulf monarchies exist in their present form because the American security umbrella allows them to. The United States and its allies do not merely provide military protection against external threats. They provide something far more essential: moral cover for depravity. They provide a global order in which monarchies built on bonded labor, trafficking, the sexual subjugation of women and children, and the systematic exploitation of millions of human beings are portrayed as legitimate members of the international community — invited to summits, courted by investment banks, celebrated in glossy features about economic “modernization.”

Even as key Arab states condemned the war in the Gaza Strip, they quietly expanded security cooperation with the Israeli military. Leaked U.S. CENTCOM documents reveal that senior military officials from Israel and six Arab countries came together for a series of meetings. While Qatar and Saudi Arabia do not have formal diplomatic relationships with Israel, the documents show the important behind-the-scenes role that both powerful Gulf states played.

This is the arrangement. In public, the Gulf monarchies condemn. In private, they cooperate. Because the alternative — genuine alignment with Iran, with China, with the resistance axis — would mean aligning with forces that, for all their flaws, operate from a fundamentally different moral vocabulary. Iran, whatever its failings, is a revolutionary state born of a popular uprising against monarchism and imperial oppression. China, for all its internal problems, has lifted hundreds of millions from poverty and operates on a meritocratic rather than hereditary basis. The resistance movements of the region — however imperfect — draw their legitimacy from opposition to the very structures of domination and exploitation upon which Gulf monarchies depend.

Alignment with these forces would not simply change the Gulf kingdoms’ foreign policy. It would change the expectations of their own populations. It would align them with a discourse of sovereignty, dignity, and resistance that their own people — the real people, not the royal families — would immediately turn inward. If sovereignty is the principle, the people of the Gulf will ask: whose sovereignty? If resistance to domination is the value, they will ask: what about our domination? If human dignity is the standard, they will ask: what about the millions of slaves building your towers and cleaning your palaces?

This is the trap — and it was not set by accident. The Gulf monarchies did not wander into dependency. They were born from it. The Western empires didn't reluctantly accept medieval kingdoms practicing bonded labor — they created them, defended them, and exported the model. The American empire inherited and perfected the project: not as a transaction between two cynical parties meeting in the middle, but as a franchise operation. The same logic that built Riyadh built the Kingdom of Great Britain, the Dutch East India Company, the death squads in El Salvador, the jihadist networks in Afghanistan, and the torture black sites scattered across compliant client states. The Gulf isn't an exception to the American order. It is the purest expression of it.

“Netanyahu and Trump understand this perfectly. They understand that you can humiliate a client state endlessly, so long as the alternative to humiliation is revolution”

The Epstein Logic

There is a deeper layer still, one that polite commentary cannot reach. The obscenity of wealth in the Gulf is not merely economic. It is moral. These are regimes in which the ruling families live beyond any accountability — legal, ethical, or social. The harems, the private jets, the islands purchased for parties that no journalist will ever cover — these are not rumors. They are the open secret of a global elite that protects its own.

After ten years of British taxpayer-funded assistance to these wealthy regimes, their human rights records have largely deteriorated, often in flagrant violation of international law. Abuses include torture, harsh or life-threatening prison conditions, arbitrary interference with privacy, serious restrictions on political participation, crimes involving violence targeting LGBTQ+ persons, and significant restrictions on workers’ freedom of association.

The Gulf royal families operate in the same moral universe as the Jeffrey Epsteins of the world — a universe in which wealth and power translate into total impunity, and in which human beings, including the most vulnerable, become commodities for consumption. The Western alliance does not merely tolerate this. It enables it. It provides the diplomatic immunity, the weapons, the intelligence cooperation, and the reputational laundering — the sports franchises, the university endowments, the art purchases — that allow these regimes to present themselves as modernizers rather than what they are.

To realign with Iran or China would be to leave that ecosystem of impunity. To enter a world where the norms are different, where the expectations are different, where the scrutiny, however imperfect, operates from a different moral baseline. The Gulf monarchies will never do this voluntarily. They will accept every indignity Israel inflicts — every false flag, every sabotage operation, every bombing of their territory — before they will accept an alliance that threatens their internal order.

The Rectum Accords

So when analysts tell you the Gulf is 'rethinking' its alliances, understand what that means. It means the Gulf is performing displeasure while remaining structurally incapable of change. Yes, Gulf leaders are making noise about the Abraham Accords — the normalization framework that was always less about peace than about formalizing Israeli supremacy with Arab compliance. And yes, Israel has made that performance harder to sustain. Its escalating provocations — including striking Qatar directly — have made the arrangement embarrassing in ways that even palace media cannot spin. But embarrassment is not rupture. Alienation is not realignment.

And alienation is not defection. According to diplomats and analysts in the Gulf, there was satisfaction and admiration in some circles after the Israeli attacks on Hezbollah and Iran, though the governments officially condemned the actions. There it is — the quiet truth behind the loud condemnations. The Gulf monarchies cheered the destruction of the very resistance axis that threatens their model of governance. They publicly wept while privately celebrating.

Netanyahu and Trump understand this perfectly. They understand that you can humiliate a client state endlessly, so long as the alternative to humiliation is revolution. And for the Gulf monarchies, the alternative to American and Israeli dominance is always, always revolution. Because the moment these kingdoms align with forces that believe in popular sovereignty — even nominally — their own people will take that principle and wield it like a sword.

The Gulf monarchies would rather take it up their ass, repeatedly, by their allies than be liberated by their enemies. Because liberation, for them, means the end of depravity and opulence.

The Uncomfortable Conclusion

None of this is pleasant to write. It is not meant to be. The reduction of human beings to property, the trafficking of women and children, the construction of glittering cities on the backs of enslaved laborers, the maintenance of absolute monarchies through the systematic denial of every principle enshrined in the Universal Declaration of Human Rights — these are not geopolitical abstractions. They are crimes. And the alliance that sustains them — between Washington, Tel Aviv, and the Gulf capitals — is not a security arrangement. It is a conspiracy of the powerful against the powerless.

Those who expect the Gulf to break free are projecting their own moral categories onto regimes that do not share them. The Gulf monarchies do not want freedom. They want continuity — the continuity of a system that allows a handful of families to own entire nations, to buy silence with oil wealth, to have Epstein parties, and to treat human beings as disposable inputs in the production of obscene luxury.

Until the people of the Gulf themselves shatter these chains — and history suggests they will, eventually — the kingdoms will remain exactly where they are. On their knees before an empire that despises them. Grateful for the privilege.

— Karim

