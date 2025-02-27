Snapshots from Trump’s “ Trump Gaza ” video.

The moral rot at the heart of late-stage capitalism has found its most grotesque expression in Donald Trump's AI-generated fever dream of a "transformed" Gaza, posted without shame on his own Truth Social platform. Here, in three minutes of digital hallucination - broadcast to his millions of followers - we witness the complete moral collapse of America's ruling class, their pathological detachment from human suffering, and their messianic delusions of recreating the world in their own twisted image.

The video begins, without irony or shame, amid the apocalyptic ruins of Gaza - a land where American-supplied bombs have possibly killed over 500,000 people, of whom at least half were children. This real-world carnage serves merely as the establishing shot for Trump's perverted utopia. The message is clear: mass death is simply the necessary prelude to profitable development.

What follows is a pornography of power that would make Napoleon blush. G…