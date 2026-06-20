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By the small hours of Friday, June 19, the warplanes were already over southern Lebanon. By sunrise, the Lebanese health ministry was counting nearly fifty dead and almost a hundred wounded across Tyre, Nabatieh, Kfar Tebnit, villages whose names will never trouble the tongues of American anchors. The Israeli military announced a sweeping campaign against what it called Hezbollah infrastructure, more than a hundred and fifty targets in a single night, framed as a response to alleged ceasefire violations. Ben-Gvir, the convicted thug who orders his soldiers to live-stream the torture and assault of Palestinian victims to his private computer, who runs the country’s police and turned it into a fascist dystopia of depravity, posted that Lebanon should be set on fire in its entirety. Smotrich, who has spent two years auditioning as a finance minister of famine, demanded that the gates of hell be opened.

This was the morning of the day we were instructed, once again, to gaze in wonder at the supposed “rift” between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu.

YouTube, Bing, and Even DuckDuckGo have erased the news that Israeli soldiers are ordered to live-stream the horrific torture and assault of Palestinian victims for Ben-Gvir’s private pleasure.

The American press, what I cal the “Corporate State Media”, the obedient stenographers who long ago surrendered the prerogatives of journalism for the comforts of access, gave us the latest installment of the soap opera. Trump was perturbed. Trump was furious. Trump had screamed into the phone. On a podcast, the president himself recounted a heated call in which he said he had asked Netanyahu whether he had lost his mind for prolonging the Lebanon war, reminded the prime minister that without American protection there would be no Israel at all, and let the leak go where leaks always go: to a press corps eager to render a billing dispute as a moral drama. The vice president, J. D. Vance, made the rounds of the Sunday programs to perform his choreographed disappointment, his furrowed-brow concern for a beleaguered ally that needs, as he put it, “to wake up!”

Then, having said the lines, the same Vance stepped to the lectern of the James Brady Briefing Room and, in a moment of incidental candor, demolished the entire production. Closing out his press conference on the new memorandum of understanding with Iran, he warned Israeli critics of the deal that Trump remained the only foreign leader still sympathetic to their cause, that the United States was the last powerful patron Israel had, and that, by the way:

“two-thirds of the defensive weapons that have protected your homeland [Israel] have been built by American hands and paid for by American tax dollars.”

There, in a sentence, is the entire architecture of the spectacle. The bombs that fell on Tyre at four in the morning were American. The two-thousand-pound dumb bombs that vaporized whole apartment blocks in Dahiyeh were American. The bunker-busters that pierced concrete floors in the southern suburbs of Beirut were American. The F-35s that delivered them, the guidance kits that steered them, the targeting data that selected them, all American. The dead, of course, are Lebanese.

A rift cannot exist between a king and his quartermaster.

“We are asked to believe that the most militarily dependent state on earth, a country whose air force flies American jets and whose treasury floats on American grants, is conducting a campaign of regional destruction in defiance of the express wishes of its sole patron”

The Ledger

Let us look at what the imperial bookkeepers have been doing while the courtiers performed their pantomime of conscience. In January, before the war on Iran had even begun, the Trump administration green-lit roughly seven billion dollars in fresh arms transfers to Israel, with another nine billion in Patriot missiles to the Saudis stapled on for good measure. By the end of April, in a single twenty-four-hour pulse of logistics, the Pentagon delivered something on the order of six and a half thousand tons of munitions and equipment to Israel by sea and air, a procession of trucks and bombs and trucks for the bombs. On the second of May, while the cameras tracked the angry phone calls and the Truth Social tantrums, the Trump administration quietly waived the standard congressional review process to expedite nearly nine billion dollars in air-defense missiles and laser-guidance systems to Israel and the Gulf monarchies. The check-writing has not slowed during the war. It has accelerated.

This is not a relationship in crisis. It is a relationship at its zenith. The flow of munitions has expanded under Trump, not contracted. The polite humanitarian fictions that the Biden administration occasionally pretended to enforce have been formally dispensed with, the bulldozers that crush Palestinian homes in Tulkarm now arriving with the executive blessing of a White House that has decided to stop pretending.

When American officials wring their hands publicly about a Netanyahu they cannot control, they are telling us, in the only honest moment of the performance, that they have decided to underwrite the slaughter while denying authorship of it. The wagging of the finger is the alibi. The signed waiver is the policy.

What the Theater Is For

The function of the Trump-Netanyahu melodrama is not to restrain Israel. The function is to manage Western opinion. Audiences that might otherwise be roused to outrage by the sight of mothers digging their children out of pulverized concrete can be soothed by the suggestion that someone, somewhere in Washington, is angry on their behalf. The leaked profanities and the off-the-record briefings give the appearance of conflict between a reluctant imperial sovereign and his runaway client, and the appearance is the product. The bombs continue. The corpses pile up. But the conscience of the empire has been served, the moral hygiene of the consumer class preserved.

This is the oldest ritual of power: the performance of remorse without its substance. The Roman senate could weep over the destruction of Carthage even as the salt was poured into its fields. The British parliament could pass humanitarian resolutions during the Bengal famine while the grain ships sailed for Europe. The same arts are practiced today by a class of professional regretters who occupy our cable news desks and the deputy assistant secretariats of Foggy Bottom. They are very sorry about what they cannot, in good conscience, stop doing.

And so we are asked to believe the unbelievable. We are asked to believe that the most militarily dependent state on earth, a country whose air force flies American jets and whose treasury floats on American grants, is conducting a campaign of regional destruction in defiance of the express wishes of its sole patron. We are asked to believe that the empire’s wishes are unenforceable because Bibi (god, I hate that teddy bear name) will not pick up the phone. We are asked to look at the visible flow of nine billion dollars in expedited munitions and to conclude that the rupture is real.

The credulity required for this performance is staggering. And yet the performance works, week after week, on people who consider themselves informed. It works because the alternative is unbearable. To acknowledge that the slaughter is not a malfunction of American policy but its successful execution is to acknowledge what one’s own taxes have purchased.

“Iran Won the War”

In the corners of the internet that pride themselves on dissent, a different fiction has taken hold. The talking heads of the anti-imperial fringe have declared that Iran prevailed, that Netanyahu was sidelined in the deal, that the memorandum of understanding signed this week represents a humiliation of the Zionist project and the dawn of a multipolar age.

While I so wish this were true. This too seems like theater, just performed for a different audience.

The memorandum that “ended” the war defers all the substantive issues, while delivering, instantly, the one thing that actually mattered to global capital — the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Israel has announced that, regardless of what the Americans signed, its forces will remain in southern Lebanon and that it considers itself unbound by any cessation of hostilities involving Hezbollah. The Israeli army occupies Lebanese territory at this hour. The bombs fall at this hour. The far-right ministers call for the burning of an entire country at this hour.

If this is what victory looks like, one shudders to imagine defeat.

The "Iran prevailed" thesis is the dialectical twin of the "Trump-Netanyahu rift" thesis. Both serve to obscure the same brute reality, that the imperial machine has expanded its war, killed a head of state, devastated a region, and emerged with a sixty-day pause it can break at any moment of its choosing. The independent media that traffics in the victory narrative offers its readers a comforting analgesic, the same one it dispenses when it conjures the multipolar anti-imperialist world that Russia and China are supposedly building, a world that does not exist. The corporate media offers its viewers a different formulation of the same drug, the analgesic of the angry phone call, the leaked profanity, the furrowed brow of the vice president. Both narcotics are addressed to the same condition, the inability to face what is being done in our name and with our money.

“Politicians and journalists will tell us many stories about what is happening, but the only thing that matters is who holds the artillery and who is on the receiving end of it. The rest is theater”

The Silence of the South

While the bodies were being counted in Lebanon, the body politic of the so-called Global South performed its own elaborate routine of absence. Iran’s president and foreign minister appealed, repeatedly and openly, to the BRICS bloc, of which Iran has been a member since 2024, to break its silence on the war being waged against it. The bloc, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, and the new admissions from the Gulf, did not respond.

A grouping of states that markets itself as the alternative to American hegemony cannot, when one of its own permanent members is bombed and its head of state assassinated, manage to issue a press release. Two consecutive BRICS gatherings in India this spring failed to produce consensus on language naming the aggressors. Iran demanded condemnation. The Emirates, whose airbases the American refuelers rely upon, blocked it. India, the chair, looked at its shoes.

The reason for the paralysis is no mystery. India, whose prime minister recently elevated his country’s relationship with Israel to what New Delhi calls a special strategic partnership, traveled to Jerusalem days before the war began, embraced Netanyahu at the Knesset, and proceeded to deliver Iran into the maw with all the warmth of a Caesar handing over a defeated chieftain. The Emirates declined to permit the bloc to name what was being done to its newest member. The much-vaunted multipolar order revealed itself, in the only moment that mattered, as a polite forum for the management of contradictions, not a counterweight to American violence.

The mediating role, in the end, fell to Pakistan. The BRICS was nowhere.

This is the truth that the romantics of multipolarity cannot bear to examine. Capital does not respect the speeches of presidents. The flows of trade and weapons and energy bind the great states of the South to the imperial center far more tightly than the rhetoric of solidarity binds them to one another. Lula can deliver fine words on Gaza. Putin can call the war illegal. None of them imposed a sanction or interrupted a shipment to the state that occupies Palestine and Lebanon. The bloc that was meant to inaugurate a new world order could not summon the cohesion to defend its own member from annihilation, and that fact, more than any communiqué, is the obituary of the project as currently constituted.

What Counts

Politicians and journalists will tell us many stories about what is happening, but the only thing that matters is who holds the artillery and who is on the receiving end of it. The rest is theater.

This is the discipline that an honest accounting of our present moment demands. The decoration is enormous. The decoration is everywhere. The decoration consists of leaked phone calls, summit photographs, ministerial communiqués, podcast confessions, opinion polls measuring whether Israelis believe they won the war, op-eds debating whether Trump is at last turning against Bibi, threads from analysts who can recite every faction in the Knesset by heart but cannot bring themselves to count the dead in Nabatieh.

The artillery is the artillery. It is American. It is shipped from Dover and Norfolk and the strategic stockpile in Israel itself, the one Washington has maintained on Israeli soil since the 1980s for exactly this purpose. It arrives in the holds of cargo ships at Ashdod and Haifa, six thousand tons in a day, a hundred and fifteen thousand tons in a season, and from there it is loaded onto the trucks and the wings of the planes that drop it on the villages of southern Lebanon and the camps of the West Bank and the rubble fields of Gaza, where it kills children whose names will not be spoken on CNN.

The Lebanese ministry of health puts the death toll from Israeli strikes since March alone at well over three and a half thousand, with more than eleven thousand wounded. That is the number you will not hear repeated on the cable news shows that obsess over the latest Trump tantrum. Add the Gaza dead, who long ago passed into a region of statistics where moral arithmetic fails. Add the Palestinians shot in Jenin and Nablus and Tulkarm by soldiers using American rifles loaded with American ammunition. Add the Yemenis. Add the Syrians. Add the Iranians. The architecture of slaughter is bipartisan, multipolar, lavishly funded, and remarkably efficient.

The Audience

It is the audience that is the scandal. The audience that watches the play and weeps at the prince’s performance of grief while the prince’s army butchers in the next valley. The audience that has been trained, by decades of imperial spectacle, to mistake the appearance of dissent for the opposition to power. The audience that prefers a soothing fiction of restraint to an honest reckoning with complicity.

We are that audience. The ticket has been paid for in the blood of others. The applause has cost us nothing yet.

Hannah Arendt warned that the great evils of the twentieth century were not committed by monsters but by people who had given up the capacity to think, who had surrendered judgment to authority and conscience to procedure. The Eichmanns of our own time wear better suits and speak in the cadences of public podcasts. They explain that the situation is complicated. They note that the prime minister is “difficult”. They observe that the president is “doing what he can”. They are “very sorry about the children.”

The bombs fall. The factories run two shifts to replenish the stocks. The president takes another phone call. The BRICS issues another communiqué of differing views. The independent media celebrates another victory by the resistance. The corporate media reports another rift in the alliance.

And in the morgues of Tyre and Nabatieh, the dead are laid out in rows, and they do not care about the choreography, because the bombs that killed them were real.

- Karim

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