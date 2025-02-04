The machinery of death grinds on. While Western media trumpets a ceasefire in Gaza, Israeli forces are systematically destroying the Jenin refugee camp in the West Bank. Houses demolished. Streets bulldozed. Hospitals attacked. The familiar choreography of ethnic cleansing continues unabated, barely registering in the collective consciousness of a West numbed to Palestinian suffering.

Indeed, the West has perfected the art of selective humanity. "Never again," it proclaimed after the Holocaust - but the fine print was always there: “Never again - but only for those we consider worthy of humanity”. In the perverse logic of Western supremacy, the “worthy” people are the very ones implementing apartheid and committing genocide — Zionist racial supremacist settlers who mirror its own colonial brutality.

“There is no Future for You in Your Homeland”

In the West Bank, Israeli settlers have erected massive billboards displaying images from the 1948 Nakba, showing Palestinians fleeing their hom…