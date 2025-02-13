The machinery of genocide advances with methodical precision while the world watches in complicit silence. Netanyahu's Israel, having systematically violated every premise of the so-called ceasefire, now prepares to unleash what his own ministers proudly declare will be "brutal and disproportionate force" upon Gaza's ravaged population.

Cut Off Water, Electricity, and Communications

The true face of this genocide reveals itself in Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi's chilling directive: cut off water, electricity, and communications, and "clear Gaza of all uninvolved."

"Uninvolved" in this context is a chilling euphemism for Palestinian civilians - men, women, children, the elderly, the sick - anyone who is not Hamas. By using this dehumanizing bureaucratic language, Karhi is essentially calling for the ethnic cleansing of Gaza's entire civilian population - over 2 million people.

This type of sanitized language - "clearing," "uninvolved," "temporary relocation" - is historically chara…