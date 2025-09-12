Now Qatar, Next Step Israeli Drones Bombing us in Western Cities

Article on BRICS and trade with Israel: https://www.cadtm.org/Why-are-the-BRICS-countries-not-condemning-the-ongoing-genocide-in-Gaza

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this video would be greatly appreciated.

Your support today helps us maintain our founding principle: quality analysis available to everyone, regardless of financial means. Honor the path the early supporters have blazed by becoming a paid subscriber—together, we can build a sustainable model that respects both our work and our community's diverse economic realities.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee