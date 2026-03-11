Dr. Sami Al-Arian (left) and Muhammad Jalal

On March 11, 2026 — as American and Israeli bombs rained down on Tehran — The Thinking Muslim podcast, one of the sharpest intellectual sources of anti-imperialist conversation from a Muslim perspective, aired a discussion between its host Muhammad Jalal and Dr. Sami Al-Arian, the Palestinian-American scholar and activist. The conversation ranged widely, from the viability of US regime change objectives in Iran, to the economics of a Strait of Hormuz blockade, to the broader architecture of US-Israeli hegemony across West Asia. It was one of the more substantive conversations in the independent media space this week. And buried within it was a moment that perfectly — almost painfully — illustrates the very mechanism of imperial control they had just spent an hour dissecting.

Near the end of the conversation — in a YouTube chapter titled Iran’s Actions in Syria, about 1:18 in — after both men had outlined in precise detail how Israel’s strategic objective is the fragmentation of the entire region into weak, sectarian micro-states incapable of resisting Zionist hegemony, they turned to Syria. And there, with remarkable speed, they fell into the exact sectarian fault line that empire has spent decades engineering.

This is not an indictment of either man. Both are intelligent, sincere, and more informed than the vast majority of commentators. But the exchange is so illustrative of the central challenge facing the peoples of West Asia and the broader Muslim world that it deserves examination. Because if two people who can clearly articulate the strategy of divide and conquer can still be divided and conquered by it in real time, what hope is there for the hundreds of millions who cannot name the strategy at all?

I. The Conversation: Naming the Beast

To appreciate what happened, one must understand what came before. For nearly an hour, Dr. Al-Arian laid out an analysis of the US-Israeli war on Iran that was, in its broad strokes, highly coherent. He argued that regime change — the stated objective — is impossible without a ground invasion, and that probably no such invasion is coming. He noted that air superiority alone has never produced regime change, citing the Taliban’s 20-year survival against the full weight of American military power. He described Iran’s missile doctrine as the product of 40 years of preparation since the Iran-Iraq war, when the country learned that no one would come to its aid.

Most significantly, both men discussed at length how Israel’s strategic vision requires the breakup of the entire region into fragments. Dr. Al-Arian specifically referenced the Oded Yinon Plan, the 1982 document published in the journal of the World Zionist Organization, which argued that Israel’s survival depends on the dissolution of all existing Arab states into smaller entities defined by ethnic and religious identities. As Professor Israel Shahak, who translated the plan into English, wrote in his introduction: what Zionist strategists seek is “not an Arab world, but a world of Arab fragments that is ready to succumb to Israeli hegemony.”

Dr. Al-Arian detailed how this fragmentation strategy has operated in Sudan (where Israeli intelligence worked from 1957 to 2010 to create South Sudan), in Iraq (broken into de facto Shia, Sunni, and Kurdish zones), and in Syria (where the goal has long been a Druze state, a Sunni state, an Alawite state, and a Kurdish state). He argued that this is the central challenge facing the Muslim world — that no civilizational project, no sovereignty, no reform can succeed as long as the region remains fragmented by imperial design.

“We cannot advance any civilizational project. We cannot bring any model in any discipline without dealing with this challenge. At the height of this challenge is Zionism.”

This is a lucid, structurally sound analysis. And both men agreed on it. The beast had been named. The architecture of control had been mapped. The fragmentation strategy had been identified.

And then Syria came up.

II. The Trap Springs

Muhammad Jalal, to his credit, pressed Dr. Al-Arian on Iran’s record in Syria. He argued that Iran “committed horrific crimes” there, that it “propped up a horrific dictator,” that Iranian militias and Hezbollah had brutalized ordinary Syrians. He cited the testimony of Syrians who had appeared on his show. His tone shifted from analytical to moral — and with it, the conversation shifted from naming the structure of empire to debating within its preferred framework.

Dr. Al-Arian pushed back, not by denying all suffering in Syria, but by insisting on something more fundamental: that the decision to support Assad was rational (even if debatable) because it served the architecture of resistance to Israel; that the Syrian opposition was rapidly hijacked by forces aligned with the West and Israel; that much of the information about who committed what atrocities required rigorous investigation rather than emotional acceptance; and that when two principles collide — self-determination for Syrians versus confronting the Zionist project — the latter must take strategic priority, however painful that calculus may be.

This is where the fault line opened. Muhammad was pulled toward the moral narrative — the suffering of Syrians under Assad’s brutality and Iranian-backed militias. Dr. Al-Arian was anchored in the structural narrative — the architecture of imperial control that exploits exactly this kind of moral outrage to fracture resistance.

Both are operating from genuine conviction. But only one of these frameworks serves the interests of the empire they had just spent an hour condemning.

“It was Europeans who introduced the notion that you must be of a certain genetic stock, a certain look, to claim belonging to a territory. The result has been genocide after genocide of anyone who does not fit that stock”

III. Syria: The Masterpiece of Imperial Engineering

To understand why the Syria question is the perfect wedge, one must understand what actually happened there — not through the lens of mainstream media, which has spent a decade laundering regime change as humanitarian intervention, but through the documentary record.

Investigative journalist Kit Klarenberg — watch our recent talk with Kit here — working from leaked Syrian government files (the same documents mainstream outlets dubbed “The Assad Files” and then systematically misrepresented), has shown that the early period of the 2011 uprising was heavily shaped by external forces from the very beginning. Klarenberg’s investigation revealed that opposition planning documents intercepted by Syrian intelligence laid bare a strategy designed to provoke a violent crackdown that would justify Western military intervention — a playbook identical to what was used in Libya.

The group that now rules Syria — Hayat Tahrir al-Sham — is a direct descendant of al-Qaeda in Iraq, rebranded through Jabhat al-Nusra into its current form. Its leader, Abu Mohammad al-Jolani (now styling himself Ahmed al-Sharaa), was positioned by Western governments as a legitimate interlocutor through a years-long covert rebranding operation. Leaked British intelligence files show that Western-funded “governance” programs in opposition territory directly strengthened HTS’s grip on power. As one leaked document noted, HTS was able to “consolidate its position, neutralise opponents, and position itself as a key actor in northern Syria.”

Kit Klarenberg has further documented how a British NGO called Inter Mediate, founded by Tony Blair’s former chief of staff Jonathan Powell, secretly enlisted former US ambassador Robert Ford to help transform HTS from a proscribed terrorist organization into Syria’s rulers. Powell became UK National Security Advisor mere days before HTS seized Damascus in December 2024. The confidential consultations brokered by Inter Mediate were, as Klarenberg reported, evidently between senior HTS representatives and their Western counterparts to secure consent for the takeover.

What followed Assad’s fall has confirmed the worst fears. In March 2025, sectarian forces linked to the HTS-led government massacred over 1,300 Alawites in coastal Syria, according to conservative estimates. The Grayzone spoke to staff from a Western aid organization on the ground who put the number at over 4,000 killed, with some 200,000 internally displaced. Amnesty International documented how armed men asked people whether they were Alawite before threatening or killing them. Local sources reported that most perpetrators were foreign militants — Uyghurs, Chechens, and Uzbeks — whom the HTS government had absorbed into its military after taking power.

Meanwhile, Syria’s new ruler, the former al-Qaeda commander, has reportedly declared that he “loves Israel” and wants to build a Trump Tower in Damascus. As Black Agenda Report notes, reviewing a recent book on Syria’s regime change, the new leadership wants to open Syria’s oil and gas industry to US corporations. The Turkish-Saudi axis is now backing al-Sharaa under US oversight, with the shared goal of dismantling Iran’s regional alliance network — precisely the architecture that Dr. Al-Arian was describing as the backbone of resistance to Israeli hegemony.

This is the Syria that the “liberation” narrative produced. Not freedom. Not democracy. Not sovereignty. A country handed from one form of authoritarianism to a Western-backed sectarian regime rooted in al-Qaeda, moving toward a security agreement with Israel, massacring minorities, and opening its economy to foreign pillage — while the fragmentation that Oded Yinon dreamed of in 1982 becomes operational reality.

Oded Yinon’s 1982 document, published by the World Zionist Organization, explicitly called for the breakup of Syria into ethno-sectarian components — an Alawite state, a Sunni state, a Druze state, and a Kurdish zone. American columnist Joseph Kraft echoed these ideas a month later, suggesting that such fragmentation would introduce “an era of peace.”

But the deeper truth runs further back. It was Europeans who introduced to the world the idea of race and ethnicity tied to pieces of land — the notion that you must be of a certain genetic stock, a certain look, to claim belonging to a territory. The result has been genocide after genocide of anyone who does not fit that stock. All this, after tens of thousands of years of human history in which pluralism and diversity were as normal as the sun.

Today, Syria is operationally fractured between HTS-controlled zones, a Kurdish autonomous northeast, Turkish-occupied areas in the north, and Israeli-occupied territory in the south and the Golan Heights — while the new government prioritizes dismantling Iran’s alliance network as a condition of Western recognition.

IV. The Mechanism: How Moral Outrage Becomes Imperial Ammunition

None of this means that Assad was a good ruler. He wasn’t. His security apparatus was brutal. Syrians had legitimate grievances. Iran’s involvement was not clean or costless. These things are true and they matter. Dr. Al-Arian acknowledges as much: “No one is going to defend Bashar’s regime” he says in the conversation.

But here is where the mechanism of divide and conquer operates with surgical precision. Empire does not need you to be wrong about the facts. It needs you to prioritize the wrong framework. It needs you to approach Syria through the lens of “Iran’s crimes against Syrians” rather than “the Western-Israeli project to destroy the resistance architecture.” Both lenses contain truth. But only one leads you toward the structural analysis that threatens imperial power. The other leads you — however well-intentioned — into alignment with the very forces that engineered the Syrian catastrophe in the first place.

This is exactly what happened in the Al-Arian/Jalal exchange. When Muhammad pressed the moral case about Iran’s role in Syria, he was making an argument that is also made — with far more resources and far more sinister intent — by every Western think tank, every Gulf-funded media outlet, every Israeli strategic communication operation, and every intelligence service that spent a decade and billions of dollars turning Syria into a charnel house. The argument is true enough to be emotionally compelling. And it is deployed in a context designed to fracture solidarity between the only forces capable of resisting the Zionist project.

As Black Agenda Report has argued consistently, US imperialism has long worked to destabilize any independent nation in the Middle East, whether guided by Arab nationalism or Islamic nationalism. The settler state, they note, “not only wants to erase the Palestinian population from existence, but also sees the erasure of all sovereign and independent formations in the region as a prerequisite to its own expansionist dreams.” When the Syria debate splits Muslims along sectarian lines — Sunni sympathy for ‘rebels’ versus Shia solidarity with Iran — it accomplishes precisely this erasure of unified resistance.

“The Al-Arian/Jalal exchange is not an academic exercise. It is a living demonstration of why the Muslim world cannot unite against the forces that are, at this very moment, bombing Tehran, besieging the Strait of Hormuz, and preparing the next phase of the Greater Israel project.”

V. Why Al-Arian Has the Stronger Position

Dr. Al-Arian is not arguing that Iran is faultless. He is arguing something more important: that when two principles collide — the right of Syrians to self-determination and the strategic necessity of confronting Zionism — the structural threat must take precedence. Not because Syrian lives don’t matter, but because the Zionist project, if unchecked, guarantees the destruction of sovereignty, independence, and self-determination for everyone in the region, including Syrians.

He points to the evidence. Assad, for all his failings, never normalized with Israel and never gave up the Golan. The resistance architecture that ran from Tehran through Damascus to Beirut was the only formation in the region that demonstrated the capacity to deter Israeli aggression — as proven by the 2006 war in Lebanon and the subsequent years of relative deterrence. When that architecture was targeted by the West, it was not because Assad was brutal (the West has never had trouble with brutal rulers who serve its interests, from Netanyahu’s Israel to the Saudi monarchy to Sisi’s Egypt), but because it resisted the Zionist project.

Al-Arian also insists on epistemological rigor about the claims of atrocities — not to deny that terrible things happened, but to note that much of the information pipeline was controlled by entities with direct ties to the regime change operation. The Syrian Network for Human Rights, treated as authoritative by Western media, has board members tied to the Syrian opposition and based in Qatar — the same Gulf monarchy that heavily funded Jabhat al-Nusra, al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate. The “Caesar” sanctions bill — which starved ordinary Syrians — was the product of a regime change operation backed by the US and Qatar governments, built on testimony from a defector whose handler was a lobbyist who fervently opposed designating al-Qaeda’s Syrian affiliate as terrorists. To accept the moral framework of “Iran’s crimes in Syria” without interrogating who is producing and amplifying that framework is to consume imperial propaganda while believing you are exercising independent moral judgment.

This doesn’t make every Iranian action in Syria justified. It means that the evidentiary basis for the dominant narrative is compromised at every level by the same forces that orchestrated the war, and that adopting their framing — even selectively — serves their strategic objectives.

VI. Why This Matters Right Now

The Al-Arian/Jalal exchange is not an academic exercise. It is a living demonstration of why the Muslim world cannot unite against the forces that are, at this very moment, bombing Tehran, besieging the Strait of Hormuz, and preparing the next phase of the Greater Israel project.

The pattern is identical everywhere. In Iraq, Sunni-Shia divisions — inflamed by occupation — prevent unified resistance. In Yemen, the framing of the Houthis as “Iranian proxies” rather than as a sovereign resistance movement allows the Saudi-UAE-US coalition to wage war with minimal Muslim solidarity for the victims. In Syria, the revolution-versus-resistance debate splits the very people who should be allied against the common enemy. In Lebanon, the same sectarian architecture is used to weaken Hezbollah’s political position despite its demonstrated capacity to resist Israeli aggression.

Now look at what is happening in real time. As Black Agenda Report has documented, Israel functions as the enforcer of a system designed to ensure Western-friendly governments throughout the region, backed by the military framework that prevents any nationalist formation from threatening the flow of resources and the architecture of control. The war on Iran is the culmination of this project — an attempt to remove the last major independent state in the region that refuses to submit.

And here, in the midst of this existential moment, two informed, well-meaning analysts — both of whom can name the Yinon Plan, both of whom understand the role of Israel, both of whom see the imperial architecture — are pulled apart by Syria. By a debate that empire has spent billions of dollars and decades of intelligence operations engineering into existence.

If the sectarian wedge works on them, it works on everyone.

VII. The Way Out

Dr. Al-Arian provides the beginning of an answer, even if his interlocutor doesn’t fully accept it. The Palestinian question, he argues, is not really about Palestinian suffering as such — terrible as it is. It is about the nature of the enemy. The Zionist project is unique in its ambition: it seeks not merely to dominate but to fragment and dissolve every sovereign formation in the region. Everything else — the internal disputes, the sectarian tensions, the legitimate grievances against this or that government — can be contained and addressed in a context of sovereignty. But the Zionist project, if it succeeds, forecloses the possibility of sovereignty itself.

This means that the correct framework for evaluating any regional situation — whether Syria, Yemen, Iraq, or the current war on Iran — is structural rather than moral in the narrow sense. Not “who did bad things” (everyone did bad things; empires ensure that), but “which outcome serves the fragmentation project and which resists it.” Not “is Assad good” (he wasn’t), but “does the fall of the resistance architecture serve the Yinon Plan” (it does, demonstrably). Not “is Iran’s government perfect” (no government is), but “does Iran’s destruction serve the Greater Israel project” (it is the entire point).

The conversation that needs to happen — and that the Al-Arian/Jalal exchange gestures toward without fully completing — is one in which Muslims (and all peoples targeted by empire) learn to hold two truths simultaneously: that legitimate suffering and legitimate grievances exist within the region’s internal dynamics, and that the external architecture of imperial control systematically exploits those grievances to prevent any unified resistance from forming.

To let the first truth override the second is to do empire’s work for it. To suppress the first truth entirely in service of the second risks the kind of authoritarian solidarity that ultimately discredits resistance. The difficult, necessary work is to maintain both — to insist on justice for Syrians while refusing to let that insistence be weaponized into support for al-Qaeda rebrandings, Israeli territorial expansion, and the dismantlement of resistance infrastructure.

Dr. Al-Arian, for all the imperfection of his argument, understands this hierarchy. Muhammad Jalal, for all his moral sincerity, falls into the trap. And the trap is the point. It is always the point. It has been the point since 1982, when Oded Yinon sat down and wrote that Israel’s survival depends on turning the Muslim world into fragments.

The fragments are not only territorial. They are intellectual. They are emotional. They are moral. And until the peoples of the region learn to see them as such — to recognize the sectarian wedge even when it arrives wrapped in genuine moral outrage — the empire will keep winning. Not because it is strong, but because its targets cannot stop fighting each other long enough to face it together.

- Karim

