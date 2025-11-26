Monday’s vote was not just a betrayal of Palestine—it was a declaration of war against every person who believes in human dignity. The Security Council has told us exactly who they are.

As Karim wrote: “The great tragedy of Monday’s vote is not just what it means for Palestinians—though that alone should be enough to provoke global uprising. The greater tragedy is what it reveals about the complete absence of meaningful opposition to the forces destroying our world.

For years, millions of people placed their hopes in the rise of BRICS nations, or the supposed challenge to Western hegemony posed by Russia and the Global South. We convinced ourselves that somewhere, somehow, there existed powerful forces committed to justice, human rights, and the dignity of oppressed peoples.

Monday’s vote obliterated that illusion forever. When the moment came to choose between Palestinian children and their own narrow interests, every major power chose themselves. When forced to decide between justice and convenience, they all chose convenience. When presented with the ultimate test of their proclaimed principles, they all revealed those principles to be empty propaganda.

This was not a failure of diplomacy or a breakdown of international law. This was the revelation of a fundamental truth: there is no “international community,” no “global governance,” no “international law.” There is only a global ruling class that temporarily competes for power and permanently conspires against humanity. “

This was a passionate discussion among people who do not have to agree entirely but who are all working towards a world of equality and free peoples. A rare occurrence these days when social media is engineered to create an environment of gladiatorial debate and division.

