The Israeli onslaught on Palestinian civilians was the subject of a heated debate on Piers Morgan's show on November 7th, 2023. This conversation, involving three guests: a founder of the End Jew Hatred movement, Brooke Goldstein, the host of System Update, Glenn Greenwald, and author of Go Back To Where You Come From, Wajahat Ali, revealed the underlying manipulation of narratives in the conflict.

A Jewish American woman representing the Israeli side was a striking embodiment of a powerful narrative manipulation tactic long used by the Israelis: a white, European-looking, attractive and articulate woman, intended to project an image of sophistication, rationality, and class.

This woman, reminiscent of the Hollywood archetype of the 'damsel in distress' or the 'pretty princess', used her platform to paint supporters of the Palestinian cause as potential terrorists, and every criticism of Israel as an act of anti-Semitism. Beneath the veneer of her attractive exterior, lay a rotten and m…