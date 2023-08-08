By Karim Bettache

Ambassador Chas Freeman's recent talk lays bare the new geopolitical realities. The era of foreign domination is over. The peoples of West Asia, as Freeman rightly names the region, are reinventing themselves and saying goodbye to unipolarity - to America's delusions of global supremacy.

The parasites in Washington can only look on in envy and impotent rage as their victims slip from their grasp. The soft despots and petty tyrants that once bowed down before the empire now turn their backs on it. They are filling their dance cards with new partners - Russia, China, India - powerful nations willing to treat them with dignity and respect, not the condescension and veiled contempt to which they have become accustomed from their erstwhile American overlords.

This is a new world rising. A multi-polar world, with West Asia occupying a central place, reclaiming its proud heritage as a geostrategic actor in its own right. The peoples of the region are reconnecting to their root…