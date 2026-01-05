BettBeat’s Newsletter

User's avatar
unwarranted's avatar
unwarranted
1d

This is yeoman journalism, brilliant and comprehensive. I’m going to print it out for my reading sans phone.

I think that America’s greatest achievement has been to render its population impotent and angry. The only happy people I have ever met here are those who eschew politics and commentary like a deadly bacteria.

Life is a gift, but introspection is the poison apple straight from Eden. The rivers have run red since America was created via slaughter and propaganda, and that method has been on autopilot to this very day. The religion of death.

For all of its manifest might and brutality, it’s tolerated because it upholds a few perks that most people find essential, but the truth is when this empire is no longer, it will be as if it never was. Much ado about what exactly? The corpses of millions will mourn the generations that the madness endured, and haunt the solace of those who believe all of the death can be overcome by thinking positive thoughts.

I think this country cannot be reddened and is cursed by a deep rooted fatalism that has been stoked for centuries by religion and xenophobia. It has taken the rise of money to put the empire firmly on the track to its own termination.

It cannot happen soon enough.

Erwin Warth's avatar
Erwin Warth
1d

Excellent article Karim. The empire has a good track record as far as shock and awe is concerned but when they run out of puff and millions in life and money lost they leave with nothing constructive to show for. Reminds me of the demise of previous empires.

1 reply by BettBeat Media
