First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.

—Martin Niemöller.

For decades, the Israeli regime has waged a campaign of terror across West Asia, undeterred by international law or human rights. Its latest atrocity - a massive terrorist attack on thousands of innocent Lebanese civilians using explosives planted in pagers - underscores just how brazen and dangerous this rogue state is to our world.

Ringing Before Detonating

On Tuesday, thousands of remotely detonated explosives distributed in pagers ripped through crowded Lebanese neighborhoods, injuring over 3,000 people and killing 9, among whom a 10-year-old girl. As journalist Rania Khalek outlined, these were indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas lik…