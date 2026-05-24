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Silvana Briand's avatar
Silvana Briand
6h

As someone who spent the first 2 years documenting and moving images and stories by Palestinian reporters from telegram to IG and FB I believe that there's another reason that people can no longer hold those images. At some point you recognize that you are thickening your skin or building tolerance to the atrocities just because that's the only way to survive with your sanity intact. The human psyche wasn't designed to be bombarded with the images I moved over (and was heavily sanctioned for) for 2 solid years and still be functional and have enough cognitive function left to carry on with life so just as being abused can rupture reality so too can constant witnessing of abuse do the same.

At some point you realize that if you stare into the abyss long enough, the abyss stares back and you have to stop and hope that someone else has picked up where you leave off because to go on means to desensitize to the horror because it "gazes back" at you.

I moved on to working with the unhoused in my area because I came to realize that nothing happens in a vacuum and if we're allowing the atrocities in our own back yards (like the full body restraints that serve no purpose but to fullfil the sadistic power and control addiction of the perpetrators who employ them) then we are shouting into the wind by insisting on changing overseas what we tolerate right here at home.

It is a mindset that must shift and it must start right here in our own back yards because like it or not, we support it, we enable it, we make it not just possible but desirable and until that changes, nothing else will.

And before anyone starts with me about our culpability and responsibility, look at our indigenous and tell me again how we weren't the blueprint they're following.

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Bob Martin's avatar
Bob Martin
3h

Beautifully said. Yes, we must resist the normalization of anything inhumane wherever we see it, both on the part of governments and of individuals we encounter in our daily lives. And we must train ourselves to see the inhumanities built into our societies, ones that are so easy to accept as "just the way things are". Thank you for this excellent article.

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