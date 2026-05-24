When Atrocities Stop Being Crises and Become Condition

Today I read something on someone's wallpost about how atrocity, sustained long enough, stops being a crisis and becomes a condition. It becomes weather. It becomes the ambient noise of the century. It becomes the thing we scroll past on our way to whatever else the algorithm has decided we should feel today. The shift from crisis to condition is not the failure of attention; it is the achievement of a specific kind of political work, which is the gradual evacuation of moral content from a phenomenon by sheer endurance. The atrocity outlasts our capacity to be horrified. That is the strategy. It has always been the strategy. The Armenians knew this. The Rwandans knew this. The Bosnians knew this, the Native Americans knew this. The dead know it best of all, because the dead are the ones who watch from beneath the rubble as the world decides, day by day, that what is happening to them is no longer interesting.

I think this diagnosis contains the deepest indictment of what we are becoming. There was a time — and it was not a long time ago, it was the time before this time — when the report of a single rape of a single prisoner produced a kind of physical revolt in the body of the reader. The shiver, the recoil, the immediate moral certainty that this is not a thing that civilized people permit, that this is the line beneath which we cannot allow ourselves to fall.

The reports now come daily. They come from Sde Teiman and the other facilities whose names we are learning the way a previous generation learned the names of camps. They come with such regularity that they no longer constitute news. They come and they come and they come, and the soldiers accused of these acts are defended by mobs storming military bases, and the politicians appear on television to explain that the prisoners had it coming, and the European activists detained on humanitarian missions are subjected to the same treatment, and the apparatus of justification grinds on.

Dark Ages

I at times sit still and wonder, how many innocent souls in Israeli detention have suffered months of unending sexual torture, to eventually die a lonely death as no one knows who they are and the people that knew them are dead. Imagine being that person. Just for a minute

Most of us cannot. Most of us cannot hold that minute. The image arrives and slides off. We move on to the next post and the next outrage and the next small adjustment of our moral expectations downward. We feel the shiver less. We feel it less. That is what is happening to us. That is what they are doing to us, as a secondary effect of what they are doing to their victims.

The psychopaths are conditioning us, through sheer repetition, to inhabit their moral universe of the medieval dark ages, in which prisoners are tortured and raped as a matter of operational routine, and the response of the civilized world is a furrowed brow and a State Department briefing about the importance of continued partnership.

This is what Hannah Arendt understood when she wrote about the banality of evil, though the phrase has been so worn down by misuse that it now functions as a kind of cliché shield against its actual meaning. She did not mean that evil is boring. She meant that evil, at industrial scale, requires the construction of an entire bureaucratic and psychological infrastructure whose purpose is to make atrocity routine — to embed it in spreadsheets and supply chains and chain-of-command memos and committee meetings, so that no individual participant feels themselves to be doing anything other than their job. The banality is the achievement, not the description. It is what they had to build to make the killing possible.

The Banality of Genocide

And what they are building now, in front of us, is the banality of genocide in the age of the smartphone. They are demonstrating that you can do this with everyone watching. You can do this with the entire human record of the act being uploaded to servers in real time. You can do this and face no consequence, as long as you have the right patron. That is the demonstration. That is the lesson being taught to every regime, every militia, every aspirant strongman on every continent who has been taking notes for three years on what is and is not permitted — which is also why no major power has moved to stop it. They are not failing to act. They are protecting the precedent.

The lesson does not go unlearned. It will not go unlearned. The architecture of impunity that has been built in plain sight will be used. It will be used because the world has never run short of weaker peoples marked for disappearance, and it has never run short of men enjoying to disappear them. What it has lacked, until now, is the demonstration that it can be done in full view of the world without any consequence.

The precedent that has been set will be cited. The doctrine that has been articulated — that international law applies to the enemies of the powerful and not to their friends, that genocide is a category from which one’s allies are exempt, that the documented findings of the world’s human rights institutions can be ignored if the right phone calls are made — that doctrine is now part of the operating manual of the twenty-first century.

We have given it to them. We have handed them this. The people who funded this and shielded this and shipped the bombs for this and vetoed every resolution that would have constrained this — they have, as their lasting bequest to the species, normalized the unkillable proposition that some humans are not protected by the laws written in the ashes of the last time we said never again.

This Time There Is a Record

And yet. And yet there is something different this time, something the writer of that wallpost I stumbled upon is correct to identify, which is that the documentation has escaped the gatekeepers. The traditional mechanism of normalization has always relied on a kind of managed darkness — on the careful control of what the watching world believes it knows. The Nazi state controlled what could be photographed in the East. The Hutu Power radio stations controlled the narrative in Kigali while the killing was underway. The killers have always understood that perception management is the precondition for impunity, and impunity is the precondition for repetition.

That mechanism is broken here. It is broken in a way that I do not think the perpetrators or their patrons have fully metabolized. And the test of our times is whether this documentation turns out to be futile as well. The Palestinian journalists who have been killed in unprecedented numbers, more than in any war on record, were killed precisely because the people doing the killing understood what they were carrying — which was the record.

And the record exists anyway. It exists in tens of thousands of phones and hard drives and cloud servers and the visual memories of every person who could not look away. It will outlast the political configuration that is currently enabling the atrocity. It will be there when the configuration falls, as configurations always fall. It will be there for the trials that will or will not happen, for the truth commissions that will or will not be convened, for the historians who will write what we could not bring ourselves to say. The record is the inheritance. The record is what the journalists were killed for making.

What this moment is doing to those of us who are watching, who can see each other watching, who can feel the shared moral clarity that has produced almost nothing at the scale this clarity demands, is a specific and corrosive kind of political education. It is teaching us that the naming of atrocity and the refusal to act on it can coexist as a stable arrangement. That the institutions can do their work and the powers can ignore the work and nothing in the system corrects for the gap. It is teaching us that the framework of international law and universal human rights, which many of us were raised to believe in as one of the few decent inheritances of the twentieth century, was always conditional — was always a framework that protected the protected and abandoned the abandoned, and that the variable determining which category you fall into is not your vulnerability or your suffering or the justice of your cause but your religion, skin color, ethnicity, or geopolitical alignment.

These are accurate lessons. The danger is that accurate lessons learned inside demoralizing conditions tend to metastasize into cynicism rather than mature into strategic clarity. The conclusion that the system protects the powerful can become the foundation for building something better, or it can become the rationale for the collapse of belief in collective action as such. The cynicism is what the perpetrators want. The cynicism is the second product of the genocide, after the killing itself. They want us to learn that nothing can be done so that we will do nothing. They want us to learn that we are alone in our horror so that we will not organize the horror into pressure. The withdrawal is the goal.

So we have to be precise about what leverage actually exists, because there is leverage and the precision is what separates strategic action from despairing performance. The political coalition in the United States that has made unconditional support structurally untouchable for half a century is under more strain than it has been since its formation. The generational split in Jewish American opinion is widening, and the widening matters. The global support for Iran and the Arab resistance is stronger than ever. The European political insulation is thinner than the American, and the legal mechanisms there have more traction, and several states have moved on recognition and on arms restrictions in ways that would have been unthinkable three years ago. The International Criminal Court arrest warrants do not enforce themselves but they constrain movement and they create diplomatic cost and they make certain future impunities harder to manufacture.

These are slow instruments working on a long timeline. They will not save anyone today. They are not equal to the moment. They are what we have, and the work is to be honest about which one is being used when it is being used, and to stop expecting any single lever to do the entire job, because that expectation is what produces the burnout and the withdrawal that the perpetrators are counting on.

Towards a Political Earth Quake

The most consequential leverage point is the political realignment that is already beginning, driven by generational change and by the demonstrated and undeniable failure of the existing framework to do what it claimed to exist to do. That realignment will not mature in time to alter what is happening now. That is the intensely painful structural tragedy and there seems no way around it. What can be done is to widen the fracture in the enabling coalition, to maintain the economic and reputational cost, to build the legal infrastructure that future prosecutions will require, and to keep the record sharp enough — precise enough, well-documented enough, named enough — that the historical rewrite, which is already being attempted, will fail. These are different actions on different timelines and the work is to know which one you are doing.

Each of these tasks is being done by someone. The only question is whether you are one of them.

From Normalization to De-Normalization

The normalization is real. So is the record. The configuration that is currently enabling the atrocity is not permanent — no political configuration ever is, no matter how impregnable it appears to those living inside it. The Romans believed in Rome. The Belgian colonial administration believed in Belgium. The Dutch architects of apartheid in South Africa believed they had built something eternal. They were wrong, every time, and the people who outlasted them were the people who refused to call the temporary permanent, who kept the record, who maintained the names, who would not allow the language to be murdered.

The work is to make the configuration shorter. The work is to make sure that what comes after it cannot claim that no one knew. The work is to de-normalize what has been normalized.

The dead are watching from beneath the rubble, and the journalists who died to film them are watching. They left us the testimony. The minimum we owe them is to keep saying it, in the daylight, in the plain unconditional grammar in which they meant it, until enough of us are saying it that the saying becomes a force.

We must refuse to let the current state of the world become the human condition.

- Karim

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