The Cult of the Strongman

We are told to look at the men. Always at the men. Trump, with his bloated pageantry and incoherent rage. Netanyahu, with his smirk — always that smirk! — and the blood of children dried into the cuffs of his suits. We are told they are the architects, the tyrants, the singular evils of our hour. The corporate state media traffics in this fiction because it is the most useful fiction ever told — that history is made by the cruelty of individuals rather than the machinery they serve.

It is intellectual junk food. It is the pacifier shoved into the mouth of a population that might otherwise begin to ask the dangerous questions.