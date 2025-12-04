BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crapp's avatar
Crapp
1d

Vilify and suppress instincts of compassion, empathy, shared experience, collaboration. Applaud and reward the survival traits of selfishness and competition. This is visible in every organised facet of global society - education, media, sports, law, policies etc etc.

It’s a miracle that anyone comes off that assembly line in any way rounded.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
unwarranted's avatar
unwarranted
1d

This essay is indeed a refinement, yes a crystallization, of perhaps a dozen or more recent offerings from BBM, Karim particularly.

If where I reside is the norm throughout the Western bloc, the policies followed by the political players are uniformly against the opinions and interests of the populations being defrauded.

Despite the obvious impotence of all western societies to affect substantial changes of leadership, this essay is invaluable for naming the core problem of the western status quo.

From Berlin to Baltimore, from Karlsruhe to Kent, the jackals are in charge, and the public is perhaps more animated and engaged than anyone can fathom.

A friend forwarded this article to me, and it arrived in my inbox minutes after BBM’s email arrived.

This is the terrain of the silent wave of millions who refuse to be comfortable as the looters ride roughshod over their patches. To my mind, this is where the battle must proliferate. Everyone needs to name the problem as precisely as Karim has laid it out.

It’s time for the idea that cannot be quashed by guns or muscle to have its day.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by BettBeat Media
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 BettBeat Media · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture