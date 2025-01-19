We Told You About Tulsi. You Didn't Listen.
White Anti-Imperialism Part 3: Remember how your blind spots let you champion someone whose true nature was obvious to those you refused to hear.
"I was overjoyed at her nomination, now I'm disgusted," Judge Napolitano declared, expressing shock at Tulsi Gabbard's embrace of domestic surveillance after securing a position in Trump's cabinet. Really? Shocked? Those of us with brown skin and/or other markers of ‘non-Western heritage’ have been screaming about Tulsi's true colors for years — years! — only to be dismissed, attacked, and lectured by white anti-imperialists who knew better.
Let's be crystal clear: This isn't about saying "we told you so." This is about exposing a dangerous pattern in white anti-imperialist spaces where the voices of those most affected by imperialism are systematically ignored.
While Jimmy Dore and his followers were swooning over Gabbard's anti-war rhetoric, we were pointing out her support for BJP fascism, her enthusiastic backing of drone warfare, and her fearmongering about "Islamic extremism." But the Tulsi hive - overwhelmingly white - attacked anyone who dared question their newfoun…