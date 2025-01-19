"I was overjoyed at her nomination, now I'm disgusted," Judge Napolitano declared, expressing shock at Tulsi Gabbard's embrace of domestic surveillance after securing a position in Trump's cabinet. Really? Shocked? Those of us with brown skin and/or other markers of ‘non-Western heritage’ have been screaming about Tulsi's true colors for years — years! — only to be dismissed, attacked, and lectured by white anti-imperialists who knew better.

Let's be crystal clear: This isn't about saying "we told you so." This is about exposing a dangerous pattern in white anti-imperialist spaces where the voices of those most affected by imperialism are systematically ignored.

While Jimmy Dore and his followers were swooning over Gabbard's anti-war rhetoric, we were pointing out her support for BJP fascism, her enthusiastic backing of drone warfare, and her fearmongering about "Islamic extremism." But the Tulsi hive - overwhelmingly white - attacked anyone who dared question their newfoun…