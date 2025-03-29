A Turkish doctoral student at Tufts University, being detained by masked ICE agents on a quiet street in Massachusetts in March 2025. Without identifying themselves, these agents surrounded and handcuffed her as she walked alone to meet friends for dinner.

The masked men emerged from unmarked vehicles. They surrounded her on a quiet street in Massachusetts as she walked alone. No identification. No explanation. Just the swift, mechanical execution of state power as they handcuffed Rumeysa Ozturk, a Turkish doctoral student researching child development, and led her away. Her crime? Co-authoring an article calling for her university to divest from businesses with ties to Israel.

This scene from Somerville, Massachusetts in 2025 is not an anomaly. It is the latest manifestation of a system of repression perfected abroad and now deployed with increasing frequency at home. The tactics that were once reserved for those with brown skin and Muslim-sounding names in distant lands are now being…