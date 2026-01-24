“The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn’t exist.”

— The Usual Suspects

We were promised that wealth would trickle down. Give the rich their tax cuts, deregulate the corporations, unleash the markets, and prosperity would flow like water to the masses below. It was always a lie—a con so transparent that its persistence required mass delusion.

But there is something that does trickle down. It flows with terrifying efficiency from the palaces of power to the streets of every nation, from the boardrooms to the bedrooms, from the Pentagon to the police precinct. It is not wealth. It is permission.

Permission to be cruel. Permission to dominate. Permission to treat other human beings as objects for use and disposal. Permission to indulge the darkest impulses that civilization was supposed to contain.

Call it what it is: trickle-down psychopathy.

The Laboratories of Cruelty

Every empire requires testing grounds. The Romans had their arenas. The Nazis had their camps. The American empire has Palestine.

For over two years now, the world has watched—has documented—the systematic extermination of the Palestinian people. Not in secret. Not behind closed doors. But livestreamed, tweeted, celebrated. Israeli soldiers film themselves destroying homes and mock the dead. They wear the underwear of Palestinian women as trophies. They shoot children for sport and post the videos to social media, knowing there will be no consequences.

And there haven’t been.

Israeli soldiers getting off on the lingerie of their victims.

The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants. The World Court ruled on genocide. The United Nations passed resolutions. None of it mattered. The killing continued. The starving continued. The bombing continued. And something else continued too—something that should terrify every human being on this planet.

The normalization continued.

The Board of Peace: A Predator’s Paradise

Now comes Donald Trump’s “Board of Peace”—a name so Orwellian it would make the Ministry of Truth blush. This is not a peace plan. It is a business plan. A grift dressed in diplomatic language, designed to extract profit from suffering while delivering the shattered remains of Gaza into the hands of those least qualified to protect its most vulnerable.

The charter of this so-called board doesn’t mention Gaza once. It operates under the complete personal authority of Donald Trump—a man credibly accused of sexual assault by dozens of women, a man who once joked about dating his own daughter, a man whose name appears repeatedly in the Epstein files.

Tony Blair—war criminal, architect of the Iraq catastrophe, a man responsible for the deaths of millions—will oversee the entire operation. Beneath him, a so-called 'Palestinian Executive Authority' of 15 unaffiliated bureaucrats who cannot act without the express prior approval of their colonial overseers. Not one actual Palestinian among them.

And who will benefit from this arrangement? The documents make clear: membership can be purchased for $1 billion. This is not diplomacy. This is a protection racket. The commodification of genocide.

Consider what this means. Tens of thousands—perhaps hundreds of thousands—of Palestinian orphans, children whose parents were killed by Israeli bombs, whose homes were destroyed, whose entire world was annihilated, will now fall under the “supervision” of a board chaired by associates of Jeffrey Epstein, operated for profit, accountable to no one but Donald Trump.

These children are hungry for love. They are desperate for safety. They have watched their mothers die, their fathers executed, their siblings buried under rubble. They are the most vulnerable human beings on Earth.

And they have been handed to the wolves.

The Mercenary’s Wet Dream

The reports are trickling out now. Private contractors—some from biker gangs, some from European far-right militias, some simply sadists for hire—are being recruited to “maintain order” in Gaza at $2,000 per day. European Zionist Jews, raised on decades of victimhood mythology, are flying over to live out fantasies of unadulterated power over defenseless people.

This is not security. This is sex tourism for psychopaths.

We saw the precursor in the GHF—the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation—those death squads masquerading as aid workers who operated last year, shooting Palestinians who approached food trucks, creating the conditions of chaos that now justify total external control. Wherever these “aid” operations spring up, so too do credible allegations of sexual abuse— food packages in return for sexual humiliation. This is the model: make them desperate enough to accept anything, then extract everything.

Young, hungry Palestinian children have become sexual objects for psychopaths who exchange food for sexual gratification.

This is the model. Humanitarianism as a cover for exploitation. Charity as a vector for cruelty. Protection as a pathway to predation.

The Epstein network did not disappear when Jeffrey Epstein allegedly killed himself in a federal prison under circumstances that strain credulity. The client list reads like a directory of Western and Zionist power. These men—and they are almost all men—did not suddenly develop consciences. They simply needed new hunting grounds.

Gaza, with its population of traumatized orphans, its destroyed infrastructure, its absence of functioning institutions, its complete dependence on external actors, its population with slave-like status and unregistered children, is the perfect new hunting ground.

“Eight-year-old children browsing the web, learning that choking a woman until she gasps while you orgasm inside her is what sex is. This is their education. This is their first template for intimacy. And then they gave them phones”

The Sadism Pipeline

How did we get here? How did the species that produced the pyramids, algebra, Shakespeare and the Universal Declaration of Human Rights arrive at a point where the systematic abuse of children is being normalized in broad daylight?

The answer is that we were conditioned. Carefully, systematically, over decades.

It began with colonialism—the original permission structure. The doctrine that some humans are less than human, that their land can be stolen, their bodies exploited, their cultures erased. This was not ancient history. The Belgian Congo. Dutch Indonesia. The British Raj. The American frontier. Within living memory, European powers were cutting off the hands of Congolese children who failed to meet rubber quotas. Dutch colonizers sent child sex slaves to their honored guests to be pleasured, and were allowed by law to sexually live out their fantasies on their Indonesian servants.

This is documented history: The njai system, the exploitation of indigenous women and children as concubines (i.e., personal sex slaves) and servants with no legal protection. Dutch colonial elites maintained harems. They gifted access to human beings as hospitality. This wasn't hidden—it was institutionalized.

Dutch soldiers with a young prepubescent Indonesian girl. Dutch colonial soldiers in Indonesia kept child sex slaves as young as 11 under their barracks beds. The children were raped at night and forced to wash their rapists' clothes by day.

It continued with the internet. The democratization of cruelty. The pornification of violence. The algorithmic amplification of humanity’s worst impulses. Platforms designed to maximize engagement discovered that nothing engages like outrage, like fear, like hatred. The depraved class built machines to make us worse, and then they put them in our pockets and called them phones.

And it metastasized through the entertainment-industrial complex. The celebration of dominance. The eroticization of power imbalances. The relentless messaging that the strong deserve to dominate the weak, that cruelty is strength, that empathy is weakness. Eight-year-old children browsing the web, learning that choking a woman until she gasps while you orgasm inside her is what sex is. This is their education. This is their first template for intimacy. And then they gave them phones and Tinder.

Nick Fuentes—that pathetic theater boy and self-proclaimed incel playing at fascism—goes on his platform and explains why trafficking 12-year-olds isn’t “really” pedophilia. “They weren’t trafficking five-year-olds,” he says, as if there’s a moral distinction. “It was like they were technically not legal.” And his audience nods along, grateful to have permission.

Anyone surprised why 'the most cancelled man in America' is boosted on everyone's algorithm? Cancelled men don't get platforms. Useful men do.

This is how it works. The Overton window doesn’t shift by itself. It is shifted. Deliberately. By people who benefit from a world where cruelty and pedophilia is normalized, where exploitation is expected, where the weak exist to serve the strong.

“Thousands of John Wayne Gacys in uniforms and balaclavas are having field days with dehumanized brown children because the West has never been willing to fight against its rotten culture of racism”

The Legion of a Thousand John Wayne Gacys

The cruelty is not confined to foreign battlefields. It is coming home.

ICE agents are beating migrants in detention. Killing them. Separating children from parents and then—according to mounting evidence—losing track of those children entirely. Thousands of migrant children have simply disappeared into a system with no accountability, no transparency, no oversight.

Where are those children? Who has them? What is being done to them? Thousands of John Wayne Gacys in uniforms and balaclavas are having field days with dehumanized brown children because the West has never been willing to fight against its rotten culture of racism.

Meanwhile, gun violence claims more American children every year than any other cause of death. Mass shootings — i.e., white supremacist terrorism— have become so routine they barely make the news. Children practice active shooter drills alongside fire drills, learning from their earliest years that their lives are not protected, that violence is normal, that adults cannot keep them safe.

This is not dysfunction. This is the system working as designed. A population conditioned to accept cruelty, to normalize violence, to expect nothing from those in power except more of the same.

video: Watch how they run. ICE agents chasing a pretty underage American girl of color. Not walking. Running. Hungry. Now ask yourself what happens to the girls caught when no one is recording.

The Sadists Among Us

There are many sadistic people.

This is the truth we do not want to face. We prefer to believe that cruelty is exceptional, that monsters are rare, that the capacity for evil resides in some aberrant minority that can be identified and contained.

But the evidence suggests otherwise.

The Stanford Prison Experiment. The Milgram studies. Abu Ghraib. The behavior of ordinary people when given power over others and freed from accountability—the pattern is consistent and terrifying. That is why it took thousands of years to build institutions and to create orderly societies.

Then came the Europeans. And within 500 years, we’re back in the dark ages.

What we are witnessing now is the systematic granting of permission. From the top down. From Trump to the ICE agent. From Netanyahu to the settler with the gun. From the Board of Peace to the private contractor in Gaza.

Trickle-down psychopathy.

Gaza Is Their Wet Dream

For the sadists, Gaza is paradise.

A population of 2.3 million people, stripped of all agency, all protection, all rights. Children by the hundreds of thousands, traumatized beyond measure, desperate for any kindness. A devastated landscape where anything can happen, where no one is watching, where accountability is impossible.

This is what they wanted. This is what decades of propaganda and planning produced. Not peace. Not security. A playground for predators.

The Epstein class—those networked billionaires and intelligence operatives and political fixers who believe their wealth and power entitle them to anything, including the bodies of children—are watching. They are preparing. They see in Gaza not a humanitarian catastrophe but an opportunity.

And the Board of pedophilia Peace will deliver it to them, wrapped in the language of reconstruction and development, blessed by the authority of the United States government, protected from scrutiny by the same forces that protected Epstein for decades.

“European psychopathy taints everything. Even the West Asian religions of Christianity and Judaism they turn into racial supremacist murder cults”

The Silence of the Western Churches

Where are the Western Christians?

Not the Christian Zionists, those blasphemers who have weaponized the Gospel in service of ethnic cleansing. We know where they are—celebrating the genocide as the fulfillment of prophecy, writing checks to organizations that arm settlers, voting for politicians who promise more death.

But where is the Christianity of the Beatitudes? The Christianity that blessed the peacemakers and promised the meek would inherit the earth? The Christianity that commanded love of enemy and care for the least of these?

The Palestinian Christians, the oldest Christian community on Earth, have issued their warning. Christian Zionism, they say, is “a political ideology” that “incites against the existence” of their community. They are being ethnically cleansed from the land where Christ walked, and their co-religionists in the West are funding and celebrating their dispossession.

European psychopathy taints everything. Even the West Asian religions of Christianity and Judaism they turn into racial supremacist murder cults.

The banning of humanitarian organizations—Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam, the agencies that feed the hungry and heal the sick—is perhaps the most unchristian act imaginable. It is a direct assault on the Corporal Works of Mercy that have defined Christian ethics for two millennia.

And yet the megachurches thunder with support for Israel. The televangelists with their golden watches explain why Palestinian children must die for prophecy to be fulfilled. The Christian nationalists march with torches, wearing the symbols of Christianity alongside the symbols of fascism.

What Comes After Empire

The American empire is dying. This is the consensus of historians, strategists, analysts across the political spectrum. The question is not whether it will fall but how—and what horrors it will commit in its death throes.

Empires in decline do not go gently. They lash out. They attempt to secure resources before they lose the power to take them. They externalize their internal crises through military aggression. They scapegoat minorities and prosecute imaginary enemies and demand ever-greater sacrifices from their populations.

And they unleash the sadists.

The restraints that held the psychopaths in check during the empire’s ascent—the need for legitimacy, the pretense of law, the veneer of civilization—are discarded. What remains is naked power, and those willing to exercise it without compunction become the empire’s most valued servants.

This is where we are. Trump and Netanyahu, Blair and Kushner, the billionaires purchasing seats on the Board of Peace and the mercenaries collecting $2,000 per day to terrorize children who watched Sesame Street before Oct 7 but are now begging for scraps of food—these are the faces of imperial collapse.

They are not building a new order. They are feeding on the corpse of the old one.

“ Imperialism is the logic of the pedophile”

The Children Are Watching

In the end, it comes back to the children.

Palestinian infants freezing to death in tents shredded by winter winds while their mothers hold them and wait for a warmth that will never come.

Orphans by the tens of thousands—perhaps hundreds of thousands—being “transferred” to the custody of Trump’s Board of Peace, hungry for love, delivered to the network that produced Epstein.

Migrant children disappeared into the American detention system, their whereabouts unknown, their fates unrecorded.

American children practicing for shootings in their classrooms, learning that nowhere is safe, that adults will not protect them, that this is simply how the world works.

These children are watching us. They are watching what we permit. They are learning what adults will tolerate, what cruelties we will accept, what barbarism we will normalize in exchange for convenience and comfort.

They are the record we are writing with our silence and our complicity.

And if there is any justice in the universe—any moral order beyond the chaos we have created—they will hold us accountable.

The Logic of the Pedophile

There is no trickle-down economics. There never was. The wealth stays at the top, accumulated through exploitation and protected by violence.

But trickle-down psychopathy is real. The permission to be cruel flows downward like water, finding every crack and crevice, reaching into every institution and relationship, poisoning everything it touches.

From Trump’s rallies to the settler’s gun. From Netanyahu’s podium to the ICE agent’s fist. From the Board of Peace to the contractor’s compound. From the algorithm that amplifies hatred to the child who learns that cruelty is normal.

This is the system working as designed. Not broken but functioning. Not failing but succeeding at its actual purpose, which was never prosperity for all but impunity for the few.

The Gaza genocide is not an aberration. It is the purest expression of what we have built. It is the destination toward which we have been traveling for decades. It is the future that awaits every population once the pretense of rules and norms and law is finally abandoned.

I recently heard someone say 'Imperialism is the logic of the pedophile.' And he is right. Imperialism is turning the world into a utopia for the exploiter. For those who wish to abuse the weakest and most vulnerable with impunity. All the conquering and mass murder and the hoarding of wealth is for one goal: to do what Epstein did. To do what colonizers did to indigenous children. To do what slaveholders did to the children held in reproduction factories for slaves. It is to rape with impunity.

Palestine is not exceptional. Palestine is the precedent.

- Karim

