Beklan
15h

You have this rare talent for climbing up a given narrative structure to find the higher context, describing it eloquently, and making it visible for the rest of us. You, brother, are in the business of liberating other people from their accepted thought narratives. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for liberating me from my own thought prison.

Ruby
15h

This is what happens when usurious central banksters are allowed to proliferate for a century. Approximately 63 usurious central banks report to the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) and all of them have been conspiring to bring about the utterly depraved and sadistic Zionist empire that is forming over the corpses of more than 100,000 murdered Gazans.

Those same usurious central banks intend to impose programmable Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) upon huge swathes of the world's population. Programmable CBDC's are simply digital vouchers with expiry dates which license economic activity for those who participate in the hierarchy of abuse that you have described so powerfully.

However, the rollout of CBDC's are dependent on the unsuspecting masses voluntarily adopting Digital ID's, so that each participant can be uniquely identified, exploited, commanded and controlled financially by the usurious central banksters. Refusing to comply with Digital ID's is the only way we can individually sabotage the Zionist empire.

Furthermore, as warned by David Webb, in his documentary, "The Great Taking", THEY (The Hierarchy which Enslaves You) intend to eliminate private ownership for the goyim. THEY will award private ownership of every asset and human resource on the planet to themselves via unlawful legislation. All wars are won or lost at the psychological level first. THEY need our compliance. Seeing through and rejecting their deceptive ways is the route to freedom.

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt35875802/

