The conversation revolves around the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission aimed at breaking the siege on Gaza. We discuss the political landscape, the importance of media visibility, and the psychological state of those involved in the flotilla. Miguel emphasizes the need for international solidarity and pressure on governments to support their cause. The discussion also touches on the historical context of the conflict and the call to action for individuals to support the flotilla and the Palestinian people.
We're Approaching Gaza: Aboard the Sumud Flotilla | w/ Miguel Duarte
We talk to Miguel who travels into the belly of the beast to try and help the Palestinians.
Sep 19, 2025
Interviews & Podcasts
Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.Here you can find our interviews and video discussions.
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes