BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat’s Newsletter

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
8
49

We're Approaching Gaza: Aboard the Sumud Flotilla | w/ Miguel Duarte

We talk to Miguel who travels into the belly of the beast to try and help the Palestinians.
BettBeat Media's avatar
BettBeat Media
Sep 19, 2025
8
49
Share
Transcript

The conversation revolves around the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian mission aimed at breaking the siege on Gaza. We discuss the political landscape, the importance of media visibility, and the psychological state of those involved in the flotilla. Miguel emphasizes the need for international solidarity and pressure on governments to support their cause. The discussion also touches on the historical context of the conflict and the call to action for individuals to support the flotilla and the Palestinian people.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 BettBeat Media
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture