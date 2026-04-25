What Tucker Carlson and John Mearsheimer Get Wrong About Empire | Prof. Joseph Massad & Ajamu Baraka

Professor Joseph Massad confronts us with some painful questions: Do right-wing commentators like Tucker Carlson, but also liberal Americans believe in the Palestinians’ right to resist? Sure, they see Palestinians as victims of Israeli violence. But do they believe resistance groups have a right to fight back? The answer may not be as elegant or as supportive of the victims as we might think.

Joseph also clarifies the idea that “Jews ain’t white,” which persists in many Western online spheres. His explanation may shock you.

It is clear that many of us in the West still have much to learn about imperialism, Israel, and the history of the West in general.

It may be time for people like Judge Napolitano or Glenn Diesen to talk to Black Americans, Arabs, Iranians, and other people from the Global South.

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