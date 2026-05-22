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What's Up with the Netherlands? | W/ Marjolein van Pagee & Danny Samar

In the current world of geopolitics, what is that small NATO country up to?
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BettBeat Media and Media-Mondo
May 22, 2026

We talk to friends of the show Danny Samar and Marjolein van Pagee about the Dutch role in current geopolitical affairs.

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