We talk to friends of the show Danny Samar and Marjolein van Pagee about the Dutch role in current geopolitical affairs.
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What's Up with the Netherlands? | W/ Marjolein van Pagee & Danny Samar
In the current world of geopolitics, what is that small NATO country up to?
May 22, 2026
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