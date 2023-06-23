By Karim Bettache

In 1971, President Nixon unilaterally ended the Bretton Woods system by refusing to convert dollars into gold. He embarked America on a disastrous financial experiment: unbacked fiat money, fractional reserve banking, and the dollar reigning supreme as the world's reserve currency. For decades, this system of dollar hegemony sustained America's global empire. But today it is finally coming undone.

The bones of empire, once clothed in the flesh of industry and production, are showing through a shredded thin tissue of financial transactions and asset bubbles. The empire feeds itself not by creating wealth but by extracting it from the periphery and funneling it to the imperial core - where corporations and oligarchs gorge themselves while throwing scraps to those below. This is the system that is unraveling before our eyes.

Rival powers like Russia and China are creating alternative trade and financial institutions to bypass Western control. Sanctions weaponized by Washin…