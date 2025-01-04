A militant group that conspicuously avoids confrontation with Israel while primarily targeting Muslims across West Asia, ISIS's perfectly-timed operations increasingly reveal its role in advancing US imperial interests.

"Fool me once, shame on you... fool me... you can't get fooled again" — George W. Bush.

Bush's infamous stumbling over the saying "fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me" unwittingly captured a deeper truth about American society's relationship with manufactured crises. Just as he couldn't complete the simple proverb about learning from deception, Western populations seem unable to internalize the lessons of past psychological operations, even when the patterns become glaringly obvious. The recent New Orleans attack reactivated the same reflexive fears and unquestioning acceptance of official narratives that characterized the post-9/11 era, proving that despite many decades of exposed lies about WMDs, Gulf of Tonkin, and countless other deceptions, the …