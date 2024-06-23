





Yesterday, I had quite a scare. Not the (fake, it turns out) news that Noam Chomsky had died - after all, the poor, indefatigable guy deserves a rest for once - but the thought that he had died before I had written an essay I had been meaning to write for ages.



As I had long expected, as soon as (a rumor of) his death got out, mediocrities came crawling out of the woodwork to do what they lacked the intellect and courage to do while he was alive to defend himself: attempt to critique Chomsky's political arguments. Legacy media outlets must be holding on to dozens of such attempts, just recently filed away after discovering, to their editors' chagrin, that Chomsky is still alive. But they will be published once he passes. Some new-media midwits, e.g., the twitter user Noah Opinion, or whatever his name is - a raft of utterly forgettable, too-clever-by-half bores who pass for "intellectuals" in the U.S. - jumped the gun and posted their obituaries-cum-critiques online. To intelligent peo…