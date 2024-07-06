There appears to be a revolving door of well-off white male pundits and academics routinely recycled across media platforms to provide analysis and commentary on geopolitical matters and world events, highlighting the lack of diverse perspectives in anti-imperialist discourse.

While purportedly rejecting the oppressive hierarchies of Western imperialism, an insidious pattern has taken root within anti-imperialist circles that reeks of lingering colonial bias. Too often, the voices elevated and granted authority to speak on issues of brutal oppression and resistance across the Global South come from a surprisingly limited pool - predominantly white academics, journalists, and activists from the imperial core itself.

Nowhere is this more glaring than the commentary surrounding Palestine's anguish under Israel's hyper-militarized apartheid regime. The discourse is utterly dominated by a recycled carousel of white Jewish figures - Norman Finkelstein, Miko Peled, Max Blumenthal, Aaron Maté, …