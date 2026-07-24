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Linda Verweel's avatar
Linda Verweel
8h

“The sickness is one sickness.” Thank you for this very well-written and clear article.

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Pamela Brown's avatar
Pamela Brown
5h

The United States is a country literally founded on rape. We cannot continue to feign surprise when the predator class does what predator's do. Eventually, maybe we will face the truth.

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