By Karim Bettache

In the harrowing shadows of the last four decades, a sinister force has cast its pall over humanity. This malignant specter is the insidious ideology of neoliberalism, a cold and calculated doctrine that has brought untold misery and suffering to the world. Fanatically embracing the principles of privatization, deregulation, austerity, and unrestricted free trade, neoliberalism has served as an instrument of the Western oligarchy, exacerbating the chasm between the obscenely wealthy and the wretchedly impoverished.

The rise of neoliberalism did not occur by mere coincidence. As the 1970s bore witness to a groundswell of liberating social movements, the Western power brokers schemed to suppress these revolts and fortify their dominion. Milton Friedman and his cohort of "Chicago Boys" emerged as the key architects of this plot, their unyielding commitment to free market extremism serving as the ideal stratagem for the Western ruling class. With unrelenting determination,…