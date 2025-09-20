Why is BRICS Providing a Lifeline to Israel? | w/ Vanessa Beeley & Fiorella Isabel

In this conversation, we delve into the complexities of political discourse surrounding BRICS and the Global South, emphasizing the need for nuanced discussions and critical engagement.

Vanessa and Fiorella are not constrained by audience capture or idealism when it comes to the BRICS nations and provide us with a very frank and necessary discussion.

We explore the dangers of complacency and the importance of maintaining a moral compass in activism, particularly in the context of ongoing genocides and injustices. The urgency of addressing these issues is highlighted, along with the role of media in shaping narratives and the reflection of societal values in political actions.

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this video would be greatly appreciated.

ATTENTION: Gmail sneakily sends our posts to your “promotions” tab (again!) instead of your “primary” tab so that we get less engagement. Google likes to screw us over. Please check your tabs other than the primary one and if you see any of our posts there, drag them onto the primary tab to receive our posts there.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee