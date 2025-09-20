BettBeat’s Newsletter

BettBeat's Newsletter

Why is BRICS Providing a Lifeline to Israel? | w/ Vanessa Beeley & Fiorella Isabel

We talk to geopolitical analysts, journalists and friends of the show Fiorella Isabel and Vanessa Beeley about the astonishing paralysis of BRICS vis-a-vis Gaza.
BettBeat Media
,
vanessa beeley
, and
Fiorella Isabel
Sep 20, 2025
In this conversation, we delve into the complexities of political discourse surrounding BRICS and the Global South, emphasizing the need for nuanced discussions and critical engagement.

Vanessa and Fiorella are not constrained by audience capture or idealism when it comes to the BRICS nations and provide us with a very frank and necessary discussion.

We explore the dangers of complacency and the importance of maintaining a moral compass in activism, particularly in the context of ongoing genocides and injustices. The urgency of addressing these issues is highlighted, along with the role of media in shaping narratives and the reflection of societal values in political actions.

