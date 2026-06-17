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Why The "War Was Good For US Oil" Theory Is False — Elina Xenophontos

The US Cannot Replace West Asian Oil
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BettBeat Media and Elina Xenophontos
Jun 17, 2026

The dominant analytical framing of the Iran war says it benefits US energy dominance. Elina Xenophontos argues the opposite — that the United States structurally cannot absorb the shortages that would follow any serious disruption to Middle Eastern oil infrastructure, and that the energy dominance thesis collapses under examination.

In this Part 2 conversation, she walks through the actual numbers: US production capacity, refining bottlenecks, strategic reserve realities, and why the gap between political rhetoric and physical infrastructure is wider than the headlines suggest.

#Iran #Petrodollar #Geopolitics

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