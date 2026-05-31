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Why The World Looks Like This— A Dialogue with Dr. Aaron Good and Bryce Greene

Why are we watching what we are watching, why is none of it stopping, why does the same pattern keep repeating?
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BettBeat Media, Bryce Greene, and Aaron Good
May 31, 2026

A panel discussion on the structural forces shaping the current world order — the institutions, networks, and policy machinery that determine which conflicts continue, which resistance movements are tolerated, and which voices are heard.

Topics covered: US foreign policy, the national security state, geopolitics of the Middle East, multipolarity, the political economy of empire, manufactured consent, foreign policy think tanks, the lobbying industry, sanctions policy, regime change studies, anti-imperialism, peace movements, independent media analysis.

Guests:
Bryce Greene — independent journalist and media analyst covering US foreign policy and propaganda.
Dr. Aaron Good — political scientist, author of American Exception, host of the American Exception podcast, scholar of the deep state and US foreign policy.

Subscribe for more conversations on Empire, resistance, and the world that is being born from the ruins of the one that is ending.

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