In an act that epitomizes the moral and political bankruptcy of the West, President Donald Trump authorized airstrikes on Yemen this weekend—a country already suffering from nearly a decade of relentless war, starvation, and disease. Having laid waste to Palestine, Iraq, Libya, and Syria, mankind’s ancient cultural heritage of Yemen is now in the crosshairs, another pearl destined to be erased from the earth by the capitalist psychopaths ruling the United States.

Yemen, the poorest nation in the Arab world, has dared to defy the global order by standing up for the oppressed Palestinians in Gaza, who have been subjected to an ongoing genocide at the hands of Israel. For this, Yemen itself has now been bombed, with civilians once again bearing the brunt of Western imperial violence.

This brazen act of aggression, carried out in collaboration with the usual suspects, Israel and the UK, is not merely another chapter in the endless book of U.S. imperialism. It is something far darker and mor…