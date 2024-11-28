Stop not seeing yourself in them.

Ponder this: Do you genuinely believe that the monstrous dehumanization, the industrial-scale murder of innocents, the systematic torture, the mass imprisonment and rape of an entire population, the calculated policies of famine and disease proliferation, the concerted campaign to erase these victims from the world's media and consciousness - do you really think this state-sanctioned machination of genocidal horrors being visited upon the Palestinian people will simply stop in Palestine?

It is dangerously naïve to cling to the idea that allowing such unfathomable crimes against humanity to occur completely unchecked, live-streamed for the world's morbid entertainment, will not inevitably unleash tidal waves of unimaginable cruelty onto all of us.

If the architects of these atrocities - the Israeli regime, the American military-industrial machine, the European ruling classes, the global corporate/political plutocracy and their legions of abettors - are p…