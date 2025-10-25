Z!0nIsm and Race in the White Empire | w/ Gerald Horne & Ajamu Baraka

In this conversation, Ajamu and Gerald discuss the complexities of white supremacy, U.S. foreign policy, and the role of global powers like China and Russia. They emphasize the importance of understanding race in political discourse and the need for a revolutionary movement to address systemic issues.

The discussion also touches on the genocide in Palestine, how “race” plays into the issue, and why BRICS, Russia and China seem weak in the wake of the genocide.

The discussion further taps into the situation in Venezuela and the implications of U.S. actions in the region, as well as the necessity for solidarity among oppressed peoples globally.

* To increase the visibility of BettBeat Media, your restack of this video would be greatly appreciated.

Your support today helps us maintain our founding principle: quality analysis available to everyone, regardless of financial means. Honor the path the early supporters have blazed by becoming a paid subscriber—together, we can build a sustainable model that respects both our work and our community’s diverse economic realities.

Upgrade to Paid Subscription

Share

Buy me a Coffee