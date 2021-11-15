Speaking at the latest ineffectual climate conference, Barack Obama confessed: “Folks in my generation have not done enough to deal with a potentially cataclysmic problem that you now stand in here.”

Yes, the young are now standing waist-deep in a climate-cataclysmic cesspit. We humans aren’t very good at thinking in terms of probabilities, especially when it comes to climate change. On this issue, we tend to hear silly disagreements over whether — during a child’s lifetime — climate change will cause significantly greater human suffering (droughts, floods, heatwaves, super storms) or the collapse of human civilization (famines, mass migrations, and wars, all caused by the physical effects of climate change). The probabilistic reality is, we run a lesser but not insignificant risk of human civilization collapsing, and a greater, nearly certain risk of significantly increased human suffering. There’s also a probability, less likely, that we solve the climate crisis, and the broader eco…