Two Israeli diplomats were killed in Waschington D.C.

The blood on the Washington sidewalk has barely dried as the machinery of imperial propaganda roars into full operation. A German-Israeli diplomat and his girlfriend, shot dead in the capital of the American empire. The alleged shooter reportedly shouted "Free Palestine" as police wrestled him to the ground. Within hours, a constellation of think tanks, politicians, and media outlets had their polished statements ready - each word carefully calibrated to exploit this moment, to transmute these deaths into political currency, to claim moral capital from convenient corpses.

The Death of Peaceful Resistance

We stand now at the terminus of peaceful resistance. For nearly two years, we have watched the methodical extermination of Gaza unfold on our smartphones - 18 months of high-definition genocide, streamed directly into the palms of our hands. Each day bringing new horrors: Palestinian children incinerated by American-made bombs, hospit…