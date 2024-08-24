Veteran voices Scott Ritter (left) and Richard Medhurst regularly collaborate to upend Western propaganda in their joint live programs.

For decades, the Western U.S.-led empire has brazenly flexed its military and economic might across the globe, projecting an aura of invincibility that has caused many to regard the uphill battle against imperialism as insurmountable. However, the recent crackdowns on journalists like Richard Medhurst and Scott Ritter, and outlets like The Cradle expose an Achilles heel - the Empire's reliance on controlling the global narrative to preserve its hegemony.

At its core, the American imperial project has premised its power not just on force and money, but on shaping what stories get told about itself and its perceived adversaries. This narrative dominance involves concerted efforts to cultivate ideologies that justify Western domination, demonize and racialize enemy groups, and silence dissenting perspectives.

Globalization of Euro-centric Racism

One of the m…