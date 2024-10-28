His jovial looks belie the predatory capitalist policies and sympathy for fascist political ideology which Mark Rutte has so successfully advanced.

In a testament to his decades of obsequious service carrying water for American imperialism, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has been granted one of the highest honors the military-industrial complex can bestow - leadership of the NATO military alliance.

Despite overseeing a litany of war crimes and human rights abuses facilitated by deploying Dutch military forces at Washington's behest, Rutte has been duly rewarded for his stalwart commitment to upholding U.S. hegemony across West Asia, North Africa and beyond. His tenures as prime minister were defined by the naked prioritization of corporate and imperial interests over those of the Dutch public he was elected to serve.

The Netherlands, a key financial center of Europe and home to many global corporations, has long been a vital cog in the Atlanticist power structure allied with the United …