Anti-Putin, anti-Palestinian, anti-Muslim, anti-China, anti-Iranian, anti-Venezuelan, anti-Cuban, anti-Syrian, anti-leftist, pro-Western, and pro-White propaganda is relentlessly broadcasted 24/7 across the world - including the Global South - meticulously crafted to manufacture consent for the imperial order.

The Western media establishment has reached disgraceful new depths - praising a “James Bond-style attack” from the “ingenious Mossad”. Indeed, the victims of Israel’s pager-exploding terrorist attack are brown, not white, while the perpetrators are largely (Ashkenazi) white, not brown. As someone who came of age amid the 9/11 aftermath, witnessing the tidal wave of racism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab hatred that ruptured societies worldwide, the loathing I feel for this evil propaganda machine is visceral. Even Chomsky's seminal "Manufacturing Consent" could not prepare us for the depravity we face today.

The West has cunningly recast one of the most peaceful and warm cultural grou…