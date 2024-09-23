CNNization and Googlification of the Global South Must End
'James Bond-style Israeli attack' - How Western corporate media psychologically enslaves Global Majority through internalized pro-imperial racism.
The Western media establishment has reached disgraceful new depths - praising a “James Bond-style attack” from the “ingenious Mossad”. Indeed, the victims of Israel’s pager-exploding terrorist attack are brown, not white, while the perpetrators are largely (Ashkenazi) white, not brown. As someone who came of age amid the 9/11 aftermath, witnessing the tidal wave of racism, Islamophobia and anti-Arab hatred that ruptured societies worldwide, the loathing I feel for this evil propaganda machine is visceral. Even Chomsky's seminal "Manufacturing Consent" could not prepare us for the depravity we face today.
The West has cunningly recast one of the most peaceful and warm cultural grou…