By Peter Beattie

What does it mean to defend “Israel”? That is, what do I mean by “Israel”?

The philosopher Max Stirner would call “Israel” – along with “the U.S.”, “Nigeria”, “China” and proper nouns for all other countries – a spook. That is, a word attempting to capture the essence of a group of people so large as to be incomprehensible. Have you toured the full territory of Israel? Its entire landmass, whether as defined by the 33 out of 57 member states of the 1947 United Nations who approved the original partition, or extending to “Greater Israel” and including land currently located within other countries? Have you met and gotten to know all 9,842,000 people who live there? No? Then for you, as for everyone else, “Israel” is just a spook. It’s a concept we employ to make the incomprehensible seem comprehensible.

And the “Israel” spook, like all nation-spooks, has innumerable and varied meanings from person to person. As it must: we don’t store information like computers, we store …