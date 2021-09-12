By Peter Beattie

How can you say to your brother, ‘Brother, let me take the speck out of your eye,’ when you yourself fail to see the plank in your own eye? You hypocrite, first take the plank out of your eye, and then you will see clearly to remove the speck from your brother’s eye. (Luke 6:42)

And then a very smart observer called out, “Jesus, there you go with your whataboutery again! This man clearly has a speck in his eye. It is rank whataboutism to tell me not to take the speck out of his eye just because my eye may or may not have a little plank of wood in it!” (Idiot 1:1)

Earnest use of the term “whataboutism” is a dead giveaway of idiocy. It originates from the Irish national liberation struggle, when supporters of the British empire’s first foray into colonialism were made to feel bad, icky. Egads! How did this emotional horror occur? By being told that their in-group was guilty of atrocities in Ireland that justified violence in self-defense.

“Whataboutism” is close enough to…