The past few years have been dizzying. I won’t bother enumerating all of the factors making us feel like human colored fragments in an ever-turning kaleidoscope – and it’s the dog in the burning-house “everything is fine” meme turning it – but I’ll provide one example. A libertarian U.S. judge, who I knew from his show on Fox back in the 2010s… that is, Fox, the most rightwing network in the off-the-charts rightwing U.S. media system… now has a guestlist that matches that of Democracy Now! from two decades ago: Matthew Hoh, Ray McGovern, Aaron Maté, etc.

Mind: blown.

But over the past week, developments have been such that the various pieces of my mind, blown around the room by the last shock, have themselves been blown into smaller, more far-flung pieces.

To wit: the genocide in Gaza has stopped. For now, that is. But it has stopped. And it has stopped because Trump appointed a fellow real-estate asshole as envoy, and he apparently forced a ceasefire (again: for now) down the Netanyahu…