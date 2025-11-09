BettBeat’s Newsletter

Godel Babbalatchi
8h

I am tired of hearing about zionism, so we don't hurt the feelings of the Jews.

The West and Shitrael are killing arabs in the name of Jews, not Zionists. Israel is a Jewish state, until these progressive jews in Israel take up armed struggle, then they are benefiting directly or indirectly from the dehumanisation of arabs. 70,000 Germans died, taking up arms, defying the Nazi’s - I don't see this happening in Israel - just talk. Yet many jews in the West and East are travelling to Israel, taking up arms to participate in the genocide. It is self-evident that the majority of Jews are supportive.

As Laith Marouf ( Free Palestine TV) says, we have to name the perpetrators and the religion this genocide is being committed in the name of; enough speaking in code, the jews are no more or less special than any other religious group. They should be held to account when they go off the rails like any other religious group that goes rogue.

