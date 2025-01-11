While The Duran has built a following for its anti-imperialist commentary, this image illustrates a common pattern in Western alternative media - the predominance of Western white voices analyzing global affairs, even when discussing issues primarily affecting the Global South.

In a previous article on this topic, I started with a disclaimer that feels equally necessary here. Some of my closest allies in anti-imperial struggles, including contributors to the platforms I will discuss in this article, are classified as white. Many have provided invaluable insights into the mechanics of empire and have shown genuine commitment to opposing Western hegemony. Yet this makes it even more crucial - and perhaps more difficult - to address how ‘whiteness’ continues to structure even activist spaces.

I raise this here precisely because the audience of BettBeat Media has consistently shown itself to be intellectually open and self-critical. This audience's composition - highly diverse yet predomin…